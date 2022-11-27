A Lafayette Parish hairdresser has made it her mission to build local girls into “Resilient Rubies” by equipping them with the financial knowledge and self-confidence to step into adulthood with assurance.
When Tequila Alexander began her styling career almost 30 years ago, she didn’t know what it meant to manage her money or plan the finances of an independent business.
It wasn’t knowledge her family was able to pass on. Alexander grew up as one of eight children, in a family where resources and money were limited. Her aunt had her GED, but educational attainment was limited and no one she knew went to college, she said.
Over time she learned through trial and error and the guidance of other women in her life.
“I remember my first job, the ladies that I worked with, I remember them recognizing the gift in me that I didn’t know I had. They saw me making money and took me to the bank to open a checking account. They were like, ‘Tequila, what are you doing with your money?’...Just with those small things that they did, that helped me a lot,” Alexander said. “My mom never had a checking account so she couldn’t teach me those things.”
This fall, the 47-year-old launched “Resilient Rubies on the Rise,” a mentorship and financial literacy education program for girls in the community. Alexander said she wanted there to be an outlet for girls so they could step into adulthood better prepared than she was.
The program’s mission is embedded in its name, she said.
She wants the girls to learn to be resilient, able to withstand difficult situations and recover quickly to keep moving forward. She wants them to know they have significant value, like a ruby, and are tough like the gemstone. She wants them to use their financial knowledge to raise themselves and their families up, the hairdresser said.
Alexander had the idea for the program while reflecting on a sermon she watched online. The 47-year-old had been feeling like something was missing from her life, and she wanted to find a way to do more.
“I’ve been doing [hair] for almost 30 years. I’m grateful I’m still able to do hair and I’m still relevant in the industry, but I felt like, Lord, there has to be more than this…I saw a sermon and in the sermon he said your gift is for others. I would ponder on that, and ask, ‘How can I bless people with my gift?’” she said.
She modeled “Resilient Rubies” on the work of a Baton Rouge barber who combines hair cuts with literacy efforts. As part of her program, each girl gets a free monthly hair styling session, Alexander said.
The group of about 10 mentees, a combination of middle school students and 15-year-olds, meet once a month on Saturdays, where they pray, reflect on the mission of the program, set individual growth goals, work through a financial literacy curriculum, hear from a guest speaker and work with their mentors, Alexander said.
Each cohort will meet for six months.
The volunteer mentors, many of whom are Alexander’s clients, also complete at least two check-ins with their mentees each month between meetings, she said.
On top of the mentors, Alexander is getting support from the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette. President Alton Trahan said the group believes that mentorship is a powerful tool for upliftment. Their work centers mostly on boys and young men, so the 100 was thrilled to show support for Alexander’s efforts to step in the gap for girls, he said.
The group used their relationship with Lafayette Middle School Principal Tia Trahan to identify girls for the program’s first cohort, and drew on existing relationships with financial institutions and other community groups to contribute to the program’s financial literacy curriculum, he said.
“I think her program is one of a kind, particularly in this area. In all communities, but particularly in the Black community, when you look at barbershops and hair salons they’re frequented quite often and that’s an opportunity for conversation…You’re there for quite some time and the magnitude of the conversation that’s going to come up is all over, because oftentimes you’re confiding in your stylist,” Trahan said.
Sharonda Beverly learned about the program through a mutual friend. The Opelousas mother is hopeful her daughter, 15-year-old Shalyna Christian, will learn tricks to build her self-confidence, tools to be a self-starter and strategies to work her way through tough times.
Parents can’t be everything for their children, and there’s value in having other adults support and invest in her daughter, she said.
“Knowing the person who Tequila is, I see things in her that I’m missing that I know my daughter needs in the future to be able to become a leader and be as successful as she’s looking to be,” Beverly said.
When she grows up, Christian aspires to be a registered nurse and have a side business baking. As someone on the self-proclaimed shy side, the teen hopes “Resilient Rubies” will teach her to speak up more and better know her value, rather than counting herself out or comparing herself negatively to others, she said.
“I’m hoping to become a better version of myself and find out what I really want in life. I feel like this program will help me do that,” Christian said.