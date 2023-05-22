District Attorney Don Landry has decided to prosecute an LGBTQ+ activist arrested at a Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control meeting last year for disturbing the peace by speaking out of turn.
Matthew Humphrey, 42, of Lafayette, was arrested at a four-hour Feb. 21, 2022, library meeting with topics including the policy for banning books and a proposed Northeast Regional Library branch. He was charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace at the request of Board President Robert Judge.
Humphrey was an organizer of the 2018 Drag Queen Story Time event scheduled at the library, which resulted in protests and a lawsuit. Judge and fellow board member Stephanie Armbruster were among those protesting the event.
Several people at the meeting spoke out of turn, Humphrey among them. When an off-duty deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office asked him to leave for interrupting Judge, Humphrey refused. Judge met with the board attorney and library director and later with the deputy and his supervisor. When Humphrey later said "Yay" during the meeting, the deputy escorted him out of the building, handcuffed him and placed him in his squad car.
Court records show nearly a year after his arrest, on Jan. 21, 2023, Landry issued a bill of information charging Humphrey with misdemeanor disturbing the peace by "acting in a manner as would foreseeably disturb or alarm the public."
Humphrey said on his Facebook page that he found out Landry was pursuing the charges when a background check for a new job revealed a pending warrant.
An arraignment court date is set for June 6 in 15th Judicial District Court, Lafayette.
Judge had another activist, Melanie Brevis, removed from a January library board meeting for allegedly violating rules he enacted last year that prohibit residents from directly addressing or criticizing board members. Brevis called Judge hateful and prejudicial.
An anti-censorship activist, she was not arrested but filed a federal lawsuit in March along with Lynette Mejia, co-founder of Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship, against Judge and Lafayette Consolidated Government.
After he was elected president of the library board for a second one-year term starting Nov. 1, 2022, Judge has cracked down on speakers at board meetings, not allowing the public to address board members by name or criticize them, and posting the description of the disturbing the peace law on the library's entrance door and the door to the meeting room.
For a few months, the library board employed two off-duty Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies with guns and handcuffs as guards during meetings, where they stood flanking the board, facing the audience and speakers.
Mejia and others said the tactics intimidate speakers and interfere with free speech.