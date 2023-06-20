A proposal by the Lafayette Parish public library board would permanently reduce the property tax millage assessed annually to fund the library system.
The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control on Monday agreed to recommend the Parish Council collect only 2.91 mills of a 3.21-mill property tax for 2023. If the council agrees, the millage reduction would be permanent because 2024 is a reassessment year.
Voters in Lafayette Parish approved two property taxes to support public libraries, 1.84 mills and 2.91 mills, which Director Danny Gillane said generate about $12.2 million annually.
Gillane suggested the board roll the 2.91 mills currently assessed up to the adjusted maximum of 3.21 mills, which would bring in about $500,000. While the money isn't needed at this time, he said, it may be needed in the future. Not rolling the millage to the adjusted maximum during a reassessment year would permanently cap the millage at 2.91 mills.
He further recommended the $500,000 be held as a fund balance and lowering the millage collection the following year by $500,000.
"I wasn’t trying to pull a fast one," Gillane said Tuesday. "I was trying to appeal to the library's need for flexibility in case of emergency and the fiscal conservatives' concern that we are trying to raise taxes."
The library board voted not to take Gillane's recommendation and will ask the Parish Council to keep the millages at 1.84 and 2.91. The council has the authority to raise or lower the millage. Board member James Thomas voted to roll the millage up to 3.21. Board President Robert Judge and member Erasto Padron Jr. were absent.
In 2019, the former City-Parish Council declined to roll the 1.84-mill property tax forward, reducing annual revenue for the library system by about $300,000.
Voters in 2018 failed to renew a third property tax for public libraries, costing the library system about $3.5 million a year. At the recommendation of former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, voters in 2019 ordered the transfer of $10 million in library fund balance to drainage and roads.
More recently, when property values dropped by about 6.6% in 2020, for the first time since the 1980s, the Parish Council, following a veto by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, did not roll the library system's millage rates forward, which would have brought in the same amount of money as the prior year. It cost the library system another $750,000 a year.
The library system ended the 2022-23 fiscal year on Oct. 31 with an $8,000 fund balance for the first time in years due to cost-cutting measures that included downgrading some positions and eliminating 16 positions since Gillane took over as director in 2021. None of the eliminated positions were occupied.
All libraries began closing on Sundays in January 2022, saving more than $350,000 just in salaries and benefits.