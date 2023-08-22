The Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control may have violated Louisiana's Open Meetings Law when it voted in executive session Monday night to fire the library director.
The executive session was on Monday's board meeting agenda as the annual performance evaluation of Director Danny Gillane.
When the board returned from executive session, it did not vote to confirm any action taken or anything discussed during the closed session. An audio recording of the meeting posted on the library's website Tuesday confirms no vote was taken during the open meeting.
Gillane said board President Robert Judge told him that the board voted in executive session to terminate him.
Louisiana Revised Statute 42:16 states, "no final or binding action shall be taken during an executive session."
"Without question, the law on executive sessions says you can discuss the character and competence of employees in executive session, but there's no legal support for voting in executive session," Scott Sternberg, attorney for the Louisiana Press Association and The Acadiana Advocate, said Tuesday.
Gillane, or anyone else, has 60 days to file a complaint with the District Attorney's Office or Louisiana Attorney General's Office alleging an Open Meetings Law violation and requesting that the action be ruled invalid. If no objection is filed within 60 days, the vote stands.
The library board also may take a vote at its next meeting in open session to validate the vote taken in executive session.
Only four board members attended Monday's meeting: President Robert Judge, along with the newest board members, Ella Arsement, Daniel Kelly and Erasto Padron, all appointed by the Parish Council in 2022 and 2023.
Judge did not respond to a call and emails requesting comment. Arsement and Kelly referred questions to Judge and board attorney Paige Beyt, who did not respond to a call for comment. Padron also did not respond to a request for comment.
The board bylaws and state law establish the board with eight seats, one of them filled by the Lafayette mayor-president or his appointee. The Parish Council passed an ordinance recently to eliminate the mayor-president's appointment and reduce the board to seven.
At Monday's meeting, the board was expected to amend its bylaws to reflect that change. But, according to Judge, they needed at least five board members to amend the bylaws so no action was taken.
Under state law, an eight-person board requires five votes to pass a motion, which raises the question of whether the four votes taken to fire Gillane was enough anyway.
Gillane was appointed library director in June 2021 after having served as interim director since February 2021. He replaced Teresa Elberson who abruptly retired in January 2021 after months of conflict with some board members.
Gillane has been employed with the Lafayette Parish library about 15 years and has been a librarian more than 30 years.
He has steered the library system through some of its most difficult challenges of late, including challenges to LGBTQ+ books and demands for construction of a new library in the northeast section of the city, a underserved socio-economically challenged area.
At Monday's meeting, three board members voted to purchase land on which to build a new library. Judge cast the only no vote and said the motion failed because it lacked at least four votes needed for passage. Judge has repeatedly attempted to convince the board to lease space for the Northeast Regional Library instead of building a new library.