Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control President Robert Judge at the first meeting of 2023 demonstrated his intent to continue limiting speech at meetings.
At Monday's meeting, Judge had two armed deputies escort resident Melanie Brevis from the meeting for allegedly violating rules he enacted last year that prohibit residents from directly addressing or criticizing board members.
Judge also had a sign posted on the library meeting room door defining the disturbing the peace law.
The Tulane Law Clinic warned in October of potential First Amendment infringement from Judge's new meeting rules.
Brevis, speaking near the end of the meeting under a public comment period, criticized Judge's attempts to demonstrate board members are just like citizens who speak against censorship of LGBTQ materials. At the November meeting, Judge read from the resumés of each board member, which Brevis said was unnecessary.
"Maybe if we get to know you better we'll forget about your hateful and prejudicial actions," Brevis said, prompting Judge's first inrerruption alleging she was out of order.
"We know a certain trio of parish council members have a clear type when selecting board of control members," she said, "and that type is a simple checklist: conservative, Christian, willing to tow the false narrative that there’s a leftist takeover and that children are in danger, willing to segregate certain materials solely due to personal beliefs."
The Lafayette Parish Council appoints most library board members. In recent years, the council, specifically Councilmen Josh Carlson, John Guilbeau and Bryan Tabor, have passed over former librarians and university professors to appoint people with few to no qualifications other than they are conservative and Christian. Judge was one such appointee. He and board member Stephanie Armbruster in 2018 protested a proposed Drag Queen Story Time event at the library before they were on the board.
Brevis continued, "We know the evils of board members themselves. We know Ms. Armbruster stood on a street corner outside the library protesteing Drag Queen Story Time, grooming her children and others by her message that there is something pathologically wrong with certain gender and sexual identities even as she claims to love everyone."
Judge interrupted Brevis twice more, calling her out of order and instructing two deputies — hired as meeting security — to escort her out of the room.
Brevis argued that her three-minute time limit was not expired. She and others protested that her removal violated her free speech.
One of the deputies said Brevis was attacking board members, which was against the meeting rules.
After she was escorted from the meeting, board member Joan Wingate, a holdout from before only conservative Christians could win appointment to the library board, asked for clarification from the board's attorney on the meeting rules for speakers.
Board policy, attorney Paige Beyt said, allows for no debate or confrontation with the board. A speaker may not make derogatory comments about anyone but may state factual concerns, she said.
The policy, Beyt said, has its background in state law and attorney general opinion.
"The public has a right to view public boards conduct their business but you have to balance that right with the actual conducting of business," she said. "So when conduct rises to the level where it’s interfering with business, boards are allowed make rules for the efficient conducting of business that don’t violate any other laws. They have to be reasonable."
In February, Judge had LGBTQ+ activist and 2018 Drag Queen Story Time organizer Matthew Humphrey arrested for saying a single word out of order after he earlier refused to leave the meeting.