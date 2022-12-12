Lafayette Parish Library Director Danny Gillane has decided not to leave the job after all.
Gillane announced in early November that he was quitting effective Jan. 31 after serving just over a year on the job. Meanwhile, he applied to be library director in East Baton Rouge Parish and was a finalist for that job.
"There are things that are left undone," Gillane said Monday. "And if I'm not actually going to retire, I should keep working here and not leave these things unfinished."
He said he spoke with seven of the eight Library Board of Control members who agreed to allow him to remain as director.
Gillane said neither he nor the board members mentioned increasing his salary if he stayed. He withdrew from the East Baton Rouge Parish job before talking to board members, he said.
"I would like to finish our work," Gillane said.
That, he said, includes working on staffing to make sure people are in the right civil service classifications to best fit the library system's needs, and to make staff more flexible and more stable.
Gillane also wants to continue working to build a new library in the northeastern quadrant of the city, a socio-economically challenged area where pedestrians are cut off from other libraries by the Evangeline Thruway.
That project hit a snag recently when an appraisal of a proposed site came back low.
In August, the library board agreed to buy 5 acres of an 8-acre plat at 2600 Louisiana Ave. from ESD Investments.
The land is next to the new Infinity College and near Northside High School and J.W. Faulk Elementary School.
The proposal calls for the library system to pay $120,000 per acre or $600,000 total. The appraisal came in low and the landowners weren't pleased, Gillane said.
The zoning of the property had changed, he said, but it had not been changed on the map the appraiser used. A second appraisal was done and sent to the landowners last week.
The purchase will be handled by Lafayette Consolidated Government, which by law cannot pay more than the appraised value of the land. The purchase must be approved by the Lafayette Parish Council.
Gillane said he'd also like to guide decisions made on how the library system handles materials and continue working on stabilizing finances.
Gillane has worked with the Lafayette Parish library system 14 years. He was appointed interim director in February 2021 and was appointed to the job permanently in June 2021, earning $120,483 a year, the same as his predecessor, Teresa Elberson.
With more than 38 years with the library system, Elberson resigned suddenly under pressure in January 2021, having served as library director since July 2016.
Christian conservatives hold a majority on the library board, with five new members appointed since February 2021. Board meetings often are clashes between Christian conservative residents who favor removing or reshelving books on sex education, gender topics or LGBTQ issues and residents who oppose censorship and moving books because some in the community find their topics offenseive.