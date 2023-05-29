A Lafayette man was killed on Sunday night after a two-car crash on East Broussard Road.
Mark DeVillier Jr., 42, died after his car was involved in a crash with another car at about 9 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Officer Ken Hardy said in a new release. One other person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Traffic near the roundabout of East Broussard and Kaliste Saloom roads had to be diverted Sunday night while the Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Investigation team worked the scene.