A 19-year-old Lafayette man has been sentenced to three years in jail for robbing a pregnant woman at gunpoint in May of 2021 when he was 17 years old.
A bribery charge against the teen was dropped.
Davontae White was one of two teens Don Landry, District Attorney for the 15th Judicial District, named during a January 2022 press conference where he announced he would begin trying some teens as adults. The other, Cartel Derouselle, is accused of a September 2021 second-degree murder and his case is pending.
In May of 2021, White allegedly approached a pregnant woman walking down Darrel Street in Lafayette, produced a handgun and robbed her of $200.
Court records allege White, while being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, committed felony public bribery of a confidential victim in December of 2021.
Landry said investigators found White telephoned a witness from jail asking if she would drop the charges.
On Jan. 24, 2022, Landry’s office took the armed robbery case to a grand jury which returned a true bill.
Landry held a press conference in his office three days later, announcing he would begin trying as adults some violent offenders as young as 15. He specifically mentioned Derouselle and White.
A 12-person jury convicted White in February of the lesser charge of first-degree robbery. Last week, 15th Judicial District Judge Michele Billeaud sentenced him to three years in jail with credit for time served.
Jail records show White has been held in the LPCC since Nov. 23, 2021.
The District Attorney's Office dropped the bribery charge at the time of sentencing on May 5, records show.