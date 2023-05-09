The family of Irvin Walker II, of Lafayette, released a statement Tuesday morning through Walker's attorney, Daryl K. Washington, according to KATC.
Walker was one of seven people wounded by a gunman just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas. Eight people were killed by the gunman, who also died.
The family's statement reads:
"As we stand with Irvin during this very challenging and emotional time, my team and I are thoroughly investigating the unfortunate circumstances surrounding what is considered the second deadliest mass shooting in America this year. There are so many unanswered questions regarding this entire situation, including the gunman's motive and access to an AR-15 variant rifle, and all of the events that might have prevented this horrible incident from occurring. All victims, their loved ones, the Allen community, and people around the world deserve answers. We recognize the outcome could have been much different for Irvin. We send our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the other victims and to the other survivors."
Walker was one of the first victims shot Saturday when a gunman began shooting at the mall; he was driving past the shooter to park his car, the GoFundMe page says.
Walker was shot twice in the chest and once in his right shoulder. He underwent surgery Monday and is in stable condition according to the post.
A GoFundMe has been set up by Walker's family to help cover medical and personal expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $53,000.
The people killed in the shooting include two elementary school-age sisters, a couple and their 3-year-old son, a young engineer and a 20-year-old security guard.