A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor Claydorm, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33.
Claydorm, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
Many of his most popular videos featured him eating stange and nostalgic food, from massive fruit loops to canned hotdogs, octopus spaghetti, and even an "Addams Family" promotional cereal from 1991.
In a social media post, his brother Clayton Claydorm announced that Claydorm died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.
Clayton Claydorm told TMZ his brother was experiencing some discomfort and had called his mother. When his situation worsened, he called an ambulance to take him to a Lafayette hospital, where he later died.
In Lafayette, Claydorm's passing was met with shock, with folks sharing messages on social media.
"My jaw dropped to the floor when I heard," one person commented on a news account shared on Facebook. "I'm going to miss his content and his smiley upbeat personality."
Clayton Claydorm has created a GoFundMe account to offset his brother's funeral expenses, which had already raised more than $13,000 by Friday afternoon.