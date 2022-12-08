Lafayette's fire and police chiefs won't be receiving pay raises, while pay hikes for the mayor-president and CAO won't kick in until January 2024.
Proposals before the City and Parish Councils Dec. 6 for introduction would have capped the salaries of the police chief at $170,000 a year and the fire chief at $172,000 a year, increases of more than $35,000 a year each. The councils did not approve the pay hikes.
Parish Council Finance Chairman Kevin Naquin said there wasn't enough support for the fire and police chief raises among the city and parish councils.
The councils did approve an introductory ordinance granting the mayor-president a $48,000 raise, bringing the salary to $170,000 a year, and the CAO a $10,000 raise. CAO Cydra Wingerter, according to the adopted 2022-23 budget, is paid $172,500. Both raises would take effect in January 2024, after the fall 2023 election.
Guillory is scheduled to launch his re-election campaign Thursday. He is serving his first four-year term as mayor-president. Lafayette attorney Jan Swift, a fellow Republican, also is scheduled to announceon Thursday the launch of her campaign challenging Guillory for the mayor-president seat.
Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin said increasing the mayor-president's salary was his idea, not Guillory's. The $121,000 salary, he said, is not adequate for all the duties expected of a full-time mayor-president when compared to the salaries of other mayors in the area and state. Naquin, who is serving his final year on the council due to term limits, said he is not running for mayor-president.
Even though the Home Rule Charter that outlines the duties of the mayor-president says the job is a full-time one and the mayor-president shall not hold other compensated position or employment, Gullory teaches at least one law class at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and continues to provide legal representation in addition to his job as mayor-president.
On Tuesday both councils approved introductory ordinances capping the salary of the chief financial officer at $197,000 a year. Long-time CFO Lorrie Toups announced she is retiring as of Feb. 3. The pay increase would go into effect Feb. 4. Officials justified the pay adjustment saying it's needed to attract top candidates to replace Toups.