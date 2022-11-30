Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who has come under fire for taking on extra jobs to supplement his Lafayette Consolidated Government salary, is seeking a $48,000 raise starting in 2024.
He also is trying once again to give large pay raises to some of his top administrators, including the chief financial officer who is retiring Feb. 3.
The city and parish councils on Tuesday are scheduled to consider introductory ordinances that would increase the mayor-president's salary from the current $121,773 a year to about $170,000 a year.
The pay raise would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. Per the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter, the mayor-president's pay cannot be increased during a four-year term. The election for mayor-president is in October 2023. Guillory, elected in 2019 and seated in January 2020, is expected to seek a second term.
Guillory has been criticized for working two part-time jobs in addition to serving as mayor-president, which the charter says is a full-time job. He has been teaching law classes part-time at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and continuing to provide legal services, such as representing clients seeking to expunge criminal offenses from their records.
Several times since September the councils rejected proposed pay raises for some of Guillory's top administrators, who serve at his will. He's trying again Tuesday, dividing the proposed raises into three ordinances.
One ordinance bundles proposed raises for the mayor-president, chief administrative officer and fire chief. A second ordinance would increase the pay of the police chief and a third would increase the salary of the chief financial officer.
CFO Lorrie Toups, who has been in that position since January 2011, recently announced her Feb. 3 retirement. If the councils approve the CFO pay hike, the salary of her successor could increase by $35,272 a year, bringing it to $197,000 a year. It's the same increase Guillory proposed in the 2022-23 budget which the councils rejected.
Toups may not be around to collect the higher salary, but it could be worth thousands of dollars upon her retirement when she'll be paid for unused sick days based in part on her salary at the time.
In June, the City Council rejected a Guillory proposal to increase the police chief's salary from $132,000 a year to $171,000 a year. At the time, the search was on for a new chief. An ordinance going before the City Council on Tuesday would bummp the police chief's salary from $134,656 which is in the budget, to $170,000 a year.
Juditch Estorge in October was named Lafayette's new police chief, the first woman to hold that job.
The third ordinance is a joint ordinance to be voted on by both the city and parish councils. It would increase the mayor-president's pay, along with the fire chief's and CAO's, which is questionable since the fire chief is a city position and decisions on city matters should be voted on only by the City Council.
Fire Chief Robert Benoit, who has been with the department more than four decades and is approaching retirement, would receive an additional $32,851 a year in salary, bumping his pay to about $172,000 a year.