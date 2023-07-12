The Lafayette area has moved out of June’s grueling heat wave, but with weeks of hot summer temperatures remaining local medical professionals are encouraging residents to take precautions to protect themselves while outside in the heat.
June saw excessive heat advisories in Acadiana and elsewhere around the state as humidity levels pushed the heat index, or the measure of how hot it feels outside, to above 113 degrees.
There was a prolonged high-pressure heat dome parked over the region for days that created oppressive conditions and led to drier air that prevented thunderstorms and rain from forming, meteorologist Cameron Kowalski of the National Weather Service in Lake Charles said.
With the hottest summer temperatures typically coming in July and August, medical professionals are encouraging people know the signs of heat illness and take precautions to avoid it.
While deaths were reported elsewhere from the severe heat, including two deaths in north Louisiana, Lafayette’s population escaped largely unscathed. Both Lafayette 911 Director Craig Stansbury and Our Lady of Lourdes spokesperson Trevis Badeaux said they did not see a spike in heat illness related activity during June's heat wave.
Caitlin Russo with Acadian Companies said their ambulance teams received between one to five calls daily for heat issues in the last two weeks of June.
Ochsner Lafayette General Director of Sports Medicine J.D. Boudreaux cautioned that residents should not become lax in protecting themselves from the heat just because there have not been reports of serious heat illness complications locally.
"The idea that it won’t happen to me unfortunately is very prevalent in our society among parents and community members and even some medical professionals. We cannot get lulled to sleep on this,” he said.
Dr. Foster Kordisch, the medical director of Ochsner Lafayette General’s emergency room, said heat illness covers a range of issues from dehydration to heat exhaustion and more serious illness, like heat cramps and heat stroke.
“It’s a spectrum of diseases where there’s one end where everything’s pretty minor and you bounce back pretty quick, to the other end of the spectrum with heat stroke, where you can have limitations from it for the rest of your life,” he said.
Kordisch said the emergency room at Ochsner Lafayette General saw a moderate increase in visits from people suffering from heat illness during the last two weeks of June, primarily day laborers and homeless people, two groups that are particularly vulnerable to the heat because they can't escape it.
There are many common-sense measures people can take to protect themselves when it’s hot, including remaining inside during the hottest hours of the day, staying hydrated and wearing loose and breathable clothing, Kordisch said.
One of the most basic measures is to know yourself, he said.
One person’s body may not be as effective at regulating temperature as another’s, and health conditions and medication can impact how well your body adjusts. Medication for a variety of illnesses can reduce the body’s ability to dissipate heat. This is true for heart conditions, like low blood pressure, which make it harder for the body to push blood to the skin and dissipate internal heat through sweating, Kordisch said.
The emergency room doctor said a good rule of thumb is to go inside if you become flushed, feel sluggish or notice your sweating is beginning to slow.
Boudreaux and his team held in-services before the end of the school year to educate the 28 high school athletics departments they work with about best practices to prevent and treat heat illness. While summer previously was a break for sports teams, many now participate in summer trainings, conditioning programs, traveling teams and tournaments, he said.
One part of preparedness is recognizing the signs of heat illness.
Dehydration symptoms include dry mouth, excessive thirst, lightheadedness, fatigue, muscle cramps and nausea. These symptoms may progress to more serious illness and include severe heat cramps, a body temperature above 105 degrees and central nervous system symptoms like aggression, confusion or collapse and seizures, which require immediate emergency attention, he said.
“The one thing we want to get across to a lot of the community members is that you don’t necessarily have to have all those warning signs to progress to heat stroke when you’re participating outside in the heat,” Boudreaux said.
If someone does show dehydration symptoms, early intervention is important. The person should be moved to a cooler place, preferably one with air conditioning, and begin taking in fluids. Any restrictive clothing should be removed, and cool towels should be used in places like the neck and armpits, he said.
If more serious symptoms develop, such as a high body temperature or nervous system symptoms, an ambulance needs to be called and a prepared emergency protocol enacted, the sports medicine director said.
The other part of preparedness is prevention, Boudreaux said.
Coaches and camp leaders need to be aware of the temperature and humidity conditions each day and adjust the length and intensity of activities, including how much gear is used, accordingly. Fluid breaks need to be enforced, with everyone outdoors moved to a shaded or air-conditioned area for at least several minutes to ensure they have time to consume enough fluids, he said.
The sports medicine professional recommended breaks every 20 minutes, with at least four minutes per break.
These tips apply for families with children playing at home too. Kids — and adults — can be susceptible to heat illness whether playing in the backyard or running around at summer camp, Boudreaux said.
Acadiana Advocate reporter Claire Taylor contributed to this report.