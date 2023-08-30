Carlos Harvin, appointed chief of minority affairs two weeks after Josh Guillory was sworn in as mayor-president, is no longer employed with Lafayette Consolidated Government.
A spokeswoman for LCG declined to elaborate Wednesday, saying it is a personnel matter.
Several sources and news media outlets reported Harvin was fired and escorted out of the LCG offices Wednesday.
Harvin was one of five candidates in 2019 for mayor-president. A Democrat with no name recognition who jumped into the race on the last day of qualifying, some speculated he was encouraged to run by Republicans, who had three candidates in the race, to siphon Black and Democrat votes from Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no-party candidate who lost to Guillory in a runoff.
Both Guillory and Alm-LaBar said they had no deal with Harvin to receive his endorsement and he did not endorse either candidate in the runoff.
Guillory was sworn in on Jan. 6, 2020. On Jan. 20, he appointed Harvin to a new position he created, chief of minority affairs, with an annual starting salary of $50,000.
"Carlos will serve as the liaison for minority affairs issues on a day-to-day basis as we listen carefully to the concerns of community stakeholders," Guillory said in the news release announcing Harvin's appointment. "His unique perspective and relationships will be invaluable to ensuring we treat all of our citizens fairly. With his help, my administration will advance our inclusion efforts in a robust and timely manner."
Many in the Black community did not embrace Harvin in his new role and were suspicious of the appointment.
Guillory is serving his fourth year as mayor-president. He faces two opponents in the Oct. 14 election, Monique Blanco Boulet and Jan Swift, both Republicans.