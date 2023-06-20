Five years ago, after returning to Lafayette for retirement, Phyllis Coleman Mouton looked around and saw something missing.
The 72-year-old said she saw women working hard but didn’t see them earning titles or recognition in numbers that reflected their efforts. Mouton said she encountered the same women at the same events repeatedly, another signal there was a disconnect between the number of women advancing the community and the number being noticed for their work.
She also noticed there was a dearth of gathering opportunities for women of all races and ethnicities, ages and work backgrounds to meet comfortably and work alongside one another.
“For me, I didn’t see the unity, the true unity, where women of different ethnicities can come together and feel comfortable together,” Mouton said.
Mouton, who retired in 2017 from her longtime role as vice president of workforce and economic development at Baton Rouge Community College, decided to do something about it.
She called together a group of 18 other Black women from Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and started a discussion about Acadiana’s quality of life and what women could do to make a difference.
Judy Daniels was one of those women.
The former higher education administrator said Mouton’s call to action resonated with a similar desire she felt to serve the community. Soon into retirement, Daniels, 72, realized travel and relaxation wouldn’t be fulfilling enough to fill her days, she said.
Daniels said the gathered women realized they shouldn’t wait for someone else to improve life in Lafayette when they could do it themselves.
“I think we expected other people to define our needs and be available to us. That might have been happening a little bit, but who better to tell your story and talk about your needs than you? [Phyllis] kind of woke us up and made us aware that we need to tell our stories and be at the table,” Daniels said.
Now five years on, that small gathering of women has grown into the nonprofit Women of Wisdom of Acadiana, a women’s organization 162 members strong that works to improve the community’s quality of life and uplift women through education, fellowship, advocacy and service opportunities.
The organization’s membership meets the second Thursday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lafayette Public Library’s main branch.
Outside of meetings, WOW has built a robust activities calendar, from connections events that link members to local elected officials and leaders of the region’s leading employers to service opportunities through WOW-led mentorship programs at local schools and a partnership with Love Our Schools’ CAFE program, they said.
WOW’s work also includes elevating other local women’s organizations. The group has partnered with 16 other local women’s nonprofits to form an alliance, an effort to signal boost each group’s work and help avoid duplication of efforts, Mouton said.
A hallmark of Women of Wisdom’s mission is ensuring diversity among its membership. The group wants to look like Lafayette; its membership currently comprises 103 Black women, 56 White women, one Asian woman and two Greek women, Mouton said.
The diversity goals extend beyond race and ethnicity, with members ranging in age from 30 to 80 and representing career backgrounds from cosmetologists to teachers to nonprofit leaders, she said.
“We’re a gumbo. You don’t have to have a degree. You don’t have to be part of a sorority. You don’t have to be a certain economic or financial level. You just have to be interested in working with other women,” Mouton said.
When Martha Graham Viator and Mary Lib Guercio each moved back to Lafayette after decades away, the women found a changed community and a different social landscape than when they’d left. Both were looking for a positive outlet to meet others and contribute to Lafayette — and they found WOW.
Viator, 64, now serves on the nonprofit’s board and Guercio, 79, spearheaded the group’s March fentanyl awareness town hall at the Downtown Convention Center.
Viator said the group has made her feel less isolated and given her a sounding board of women to turn to for advice, and Guercio said Women of Wisdom has given her renewed purpose and plenty of projects to channel her energy into, joking “I was retired until I joined WOW.”
“[WOW] gives all of us the opportunity to make a connection with someone that we would not have been able to,” Viator said.
Jalesa Jones said she related to Viator and Guercio’s feelings of isolation.
Jones, 30, moved to Lafayette from Gonzales in 2011 to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and has made Acadiana her home while co-founding her company, 3D Media, an innovative technology firm that’s worked in oil and gas logistics and with the U.S. Department of Defense.
About two years ago, Jones said she realized she was ready to turn her energy toward investing herself in the community. Jones, Women of Wisdom’s youngest member, said she found in WOW a group of passionate women of all ages who could guide her in her career and her desire to serve Lafayette.
“I’m gaining generations’ worth of knowledge and wisdom,” Jones said.
Jones now serves on the board of directors for the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Conservatory of Music, one of several leadership placements WOW has put members forward for, Mouton said.
The former Louisiana Department of Labor secretary said she receives calls weekly seeking WOW’s partnership for programs, nominees for recognition events, candidates for board and philanthropic positions.
The interest drives home that a lack of qualified women was never the problem, but rather women's access to decision-makers and knowledge of how to reach new heights, she said.
“As my mother used to say, you don’t know what you don’t know,” Mouton said.
WOW does not recruit or issue invitations to join; the women’s group makes their work known and then looks to interested potential members to take the first step. Mouton said they like to see passion and initiative.
For now, membership onboarding for the organization is frozen.
WOW’s board made the decision after welcoming 35 new members in the first three months of 2023, Mouton said. The freeze was implemented to allow the board to take stock of where WOW stands five years in and what the nonprofit needs to grow sustainably and maintain a quality membership experience, Mouton and Daniels said.
Knowing one another and developing true friendships is at the heart of what makes the WOW experience successful, WOW board secretary Daniels said.
“Purpose that is attained in fellowship with new friendships, as well as old friendships, is such a warm experience,” Guercio said.
As the group continues to evolve, Mouton said continuing to diversify Women of Wisdom’s membership base until all women around Acadiana are reflected is a priority.
In turn, the members are hopeful Women of Wisdom’s spirit will rub off on Lafayette.
“Personally, I would like our community to be more like WOW,” Guercio said.