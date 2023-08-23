If the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control doesn’t buy land for a Northeast Regional Library soon, the Parish Council might.
The council discussed the land purchase Tuesday, the day after the library board failed to approve a motion to buy 6 acres of property at the intersection of Shadow Bluff Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue.
The issue was on the council agenda since last week as an update on the proposed Northeast Regional Library by Director Danny Gillane, who was unexpectedly fired by four members of the library board Monday in a vote behind closed doors that may have violated the Louisiana Open Meetings Law.
At the library board meeting Monday, board members Daniel Kelly, Ella Arsement and Erasto Padrone voted to buy the property.
Board President Robert Judge attempted to amend the motion to require, within 45 days of buying the land, officials find space to lease for a temporary library. He insisted the board set up a library to gather data on potential usage before a new building is constructed. His motion failed for lack of a second.
It’s not the first time Judge has tried to move ahead with a leased space instead of building a new library in the only section of the parish, the most socio-economically challenged, that doesn’t have a library. It's also not the first time Judge has drawn fire from the Parish Council over the library.
The former City-Parish Council set aside $8 million in 2018 for a Northeast Regional Library. The previous library board president appointed an exploratory committee to look at options. The committee decided the community wants and needs a new library built, not a leased space.
Despite that recommendation, Judge and two other board members attempted to move ahead with a lease instead of construction. They failed.
In August of 2022, the board voted to buy property on Louisiana Avenue, but the deal fell through. In recent months additional properties by the school system and a private landowner were proposed.
The private property owner was asking $418,000 but lowered the price to $339,000, Sarah Moore, assistant library director, said. The school system property appraised for about the same but would take more work to prepare for construction because it is only partially cleared of trees while the other property is fully cleared.
If the land is purchased soon, Moore said, the Northeast Regional Library could be open and fully operational by 2027-28.
At the Parish Council meeting Tuesday, Judge and the library board drew fire.
“This is probably the most aggravating thing I have seen happen with the library system,” Councilman Kevin Naquin said, adding, “If I had the voting power, I would change who’s running the board.”
Councilman Abraham “AB” Rubin also was upset.
“He’s talking about a lease now?” Rubin asked. “I see someone trying to kick the can down the street until somebody forgets about it or we can’t afford to build it. Someone needs to get out of there.”
Rubin offered a motion for the council to make the decision to buy the land but was told he couldn’t because the item was on the agenda for discussion only, not for a vote.
“If they don’t decide something soon,” Rubin said, “I say we purchase it.”
Judge tried to defend his position to the Parish Council, saying leased space would provide the community with a library sooner and would generate data on the needs of the community.
“It’s irrelevant,” Rubin said. “We need the land. You should have voted to get the land.”
Naquin urged Judge to call a special library board meeting in coming weeks to authorize purchasing the property.
The estimated cost of building the library already has increased to the point that the size of the building will have to be scaled back, Moore said.
To construct a 13,500-square-foot library and 10,000-square-foot warehouse as originally proposed would cost $9.6 million, Moore said. The plan now is to not build the warehouse and reduce the library to about 12,500 square feet, about the size of the library in Carencro.