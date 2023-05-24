The Lafayette Parish Council on Tuesday gave preliminary permission to transfer $400,000 to buy land on Willow Street for a new parish jail.
The ordinance was introduced Tuesday during a special meeting announced Monday. The ordinance will be considered for final approval by the council in two weeks.
CAO Cydra Wingerter said the $408,303 from the Parish General Fund will be used to buy two tracts of land on Willow Street on which to build a new jail.
Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin voted against the measure.
In 2021, the council gave Mayor-President Josh Guillory permission to acquire property in the 1800 block of West Willow Street next to the sheriff's annex building and a 911 call center on which to build the jail, despite objections from Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin and nearby residents.
The proposed site for the new jail is about a half-mile from J. Wallace James Elementary School and not directly next to any homes or churches.
The existing Lafayette Parish Correctional Center located in downtown Lafayette is five stories tall but is funded with a tax approved when the jail was only two floors. It has been overcrowded and in disrepair for years, with the parish and state spending millions on repairs in recent years.
Council member Josh Carlson said last year that since he took office in January 2020, the council authorized $3 million for repairs to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, including plumbing and a new elevator. More than one wing of the jail, he said, is not structurally sound and cannot be used to house prisoners.