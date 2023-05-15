Abraham "A.B." Rubin, a Democrat, has announced he is running for re-election to a second term on the Lafayette Parish Council.
Rubin was first elected to the Parish Council 's District 5 in October 2019 and seated in January 2020.
A native of Lafayette, Rubin said he wants to continue to help people as he has done all his life and has done on a larger scale since his election.
One of the accomplishments of the past four years that he's most proud of is stopping the flooding in Derby Heights subdivision which was devastated by flooding in 2016. it took nearly three weeks for the water to recede, he said.
Millions of dollars were invested through Lafayette Consolidated Government to build a levee to the rear of Derby Heights, to clean ditches and install backflow flaps.
Rubin wants to continue to work on building sidewalks on Carmel Avenue, he said, and hopes to have it shovel-ready for 2024.
Regarding recreation in District 5, Rubins said he was instrumental in getting playground equipment for Heymann Park and is working on the installation of exercise equipment as well, and wants to see that repairs are made to the Mouton swimming pool.
Rubin has been employed by UPS over 31 years and works part-time for a local limousine company.
He has coached boys and girls basketball and softball, is a 5th-degree Black Belt martial artist and has taught martial arts for many years. He has adopted Alice Boucher Elementary School in Lafayette where he has led activities and giveaways for students and is most proud of the Citywide Easter Egg Hunt in Heymann Park which he has coordinated for about 20 years.
The primary election for Lafayette City and Parish Council, mayor-president, governor and more is Oct. 14. Qualifying is Aug. 8-10.