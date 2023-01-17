A Lafayette Parish librarian who spoke out against censorship and was nearly fired for including LGBTQ books in a teen book display is among 10 librarians nationwide to be named a 2023 I Love My Librarian winner.
Cara Chance, manager of the North Regional branch of the Lafayette Parish public library system, was selected from among more than 1,500 nominees submitted by library patrons.
Since the award's inception in 2008, library users have nominated more than 23,000 librarians for the I Love My Librarian Award honoring librarians who have gone the extra mile to support diversity and inclusion in their communities as well as to promote literacy and expand access to technology.
The award is part of the I Love Libraries initiative of the American Library Association and is sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, with additional support from the New York Public Library.
Chance spoke out at a Library Board of Control meeting in November 2021 when the board considered banning "This Book is Gay." Michael Lunsford, executive director of Citizens for a New Louisiana, asked the board to relocate or remove the book.
When a three-person committee rejected the request, he appealed to the full board where board President Robert Judge and board member Stephanie Armbruster supported removing the book from Lafayette Parish public libraries. In 2018, before either was on the board, Judge and Armbruster protested Drag Queen Story Time that was to be held in the library.
At the November 2021 meeting, Chance asked who the board members think they are to deny taxpayers with different moral values the right to resources they and their children may want.
"These are the people we serve. We don’t serve the board," Chance said. "We serve the public and the public is made up of a lot of different individuals with a lot of different stories. Who are you to try to drown them out?"
The board voted 4-2 not to remove the book from the library. Meanwhile, Library Director Danny Gillane decided to transfer the teen non-fiction section to the adult non-fiction section so books about LGBTQ issues remain available but are not as easy for children to stumble across.
Chance again addressed the board in June 2022, after Gillane informed library managers they were not allowed to create LGBTQ book displays for Pride month. He said the decision was his, not the board's.
In response, Chance erected a teen romance book display that included teen LGBTQ romance books.
"If board members individually want to tell LGBTQ residents they're different or need to be hidden away, "that discrimination rests squarely on your shoulders," Chance said. But they will not, acting as board members, place that on her, she said.
A month later, in a special meeting, Judge tried to get the board to fire Chance for insubordination. She was informed of the Monday meeting on the Friday before but didn't learn until just before the meeting she was accused of insubordination.
The board tabled the matter and it was not taken up again by the board.
Chance is still branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro.