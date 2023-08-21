Lafayette Parish Library Director Danny Gillane was fired Monday evening by four board members who voted to terminate him in executive session.
"I'm as blindsided by this as I'm sure Danny is," Vice President James Thomas, who did not attend the meeting, said Monday evening.
Gillane told The Acadiana Advocate he was informed by President Robert Judge that the library board, during an executive session to discuss his annual evaluation, voted to fire him.
Gillane said he was not in the executive session. When the board came out of executive session, he said, Judge told him the board felt he had done a good job with library finances and with staff.
But, he added, Judge told him the board feels he was undermining them and that he was no longer employed by the library system.
When he asked Judge if he could be allowed to resign instead, Gillane said Judge told him no.
Four of seven board members who were in attendance were Judge, Ella Arsement, David Kelly and Erasto Padron.
"I'm very disappointed with the board members that were there," said Thomas, who is transportation coordinator for the Lafayette Parish School System and attributed his absence to a hectic start to the school year.
Thomas said he thought the library was moving in a positive direction under Gillane's leadership, making strides in building community relationships.
"This is very shocking and surprising to me," he said.
The entire board should have been there for something like this, Thomas said.
"I think if we would have had an inkling this was going on," he said, "we would have been there or would have postponed the evaluation."
Gillane was appointed library director in June 2021 after having served as interim director since February 2021. He replaced Teresa Elberson who abruptly retired in January 2021 after months of conflict with some board members.
He has been employed with the Lafayette Parish library about 15 years and has been a librarian more than 30 years.