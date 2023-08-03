Nearly six years after Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook was killed in the line of duty, about 50 fellow officers, friends and family gathered Thursday to dedicate a park in his honor.
Middlebrook had served eight years with the Lafayett Police Department when he was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2017, at a Moss Street convenience store after responding to a complaint call.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory described Middlebrook as a man of faith, a father, a husband, a veteran and a dedicated police officer who will be remembered for his integrity, courage and selfless service.
"We will forever celebrate his life, legacy" and the ultimate sacrifice he made for the community, Guillory said.
The community, Lafayette Police Chief Judith Estorge said, must never forget the great sacrifice of Middlebrook, an exceptional police officer who "bravely and honorably served our community."
Cpl. Michael Paul Middlebrook Park, she said, "will always be a park of reflection in his honor and one more way we will never forget Cpl. Michael Middlebrook."
Adrienne Middlebrook, the late corporal's wife, said the family was happy and honored with park renaming.
Middlebrook's mother, Frances von Hof, added, "It's just an honor and I am so thankful that Michael is never going to be forgotten."
At his funeral, Middlebrook was remembered by fellow officers for working to help those in need. He received the Heart of Law Enforcement award for collecting unsold sandwiches that would have been thrown away at night and distributing them to homeless citizens.
A sergeant at Middlebrook's funeral recalled checking on a run-down house where he found residents living without electricity. Seeing a propane heater, he assumed it was stolen, but one of the residents said they got it from "Mikey," who it turned out was Cpl. Michael Middlebrook.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government Park is located at 1801 Kaliste Saloom Rd., behind Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School. It includes a paved path that encircles a detention pond which can collect and retain rainfall during storms, later allowing the water to dissipate slowly to prevent flooding when drainage channels are overwhelmed.
Exercise equipment will be added in the next couple of months.
A Lafayette man, Ian Howard, is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Middlebrook and the attempted first-degree murder of officer Logan Signater and two civilians, Craig Leopaul and Ameen Alfata, who were in the store at the time of the shooting.
Howard, 33, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and was diagnosed with mental health problems for which he is being treated while incarcerated. He could face the death penalty if convicted. His latest trial date is set for March 1.