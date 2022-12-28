The president of Lafayette Christian Academy and pastor of The Family Church is under fire for video that shows him with a megaphone on the U.S. Capitol steps Jan. 6, 2021, appearing to encourage the violent crowd of Donald Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.
But Pastor Jay Miller told local news organizations the video shared on social media is incomplete. It does not show him urging the crowd not to act violently against law enforcement officers or the Capitol building, he said.
here is the pastor on a sedition bullhorn right in front of the police line at the doors on the Capitol Steps on January 6th 2021.
“We are tired of being tramped on. We’re tired of being lied to. We’re tired of not having anybody have our back when we’re down," Miller is shown saying in the Jan. 6 video on Twitter that was reportedly recorded by "dream floral."
"And we’re tired of being pushed to the street," Miller continued. "We’re tired of being pushed out. The mayor brings in the National Guard, but when Antifa comes she sends them all out of the way.”
Miller told local TV station KLFY TV10 he continued speaking to those in the crowd, saying he knows how they feel, that they feel lied to and there are many unanswered questions about the 2020 presidential election. Miller said he told the crowd they were being seen and heard by gathering at the Capitol and violence like burning buildings and turning on police is not who they are.
Some in the crowd, he said, started to boo and heckle him at that point. In one video people in the crowd are heard saying they were confused and asked if Miller was with the police.
For about 35 minutes, Miller said he stood arm in arm with Capitol Police, as did a few other civilians, proteting an entrance to the Capitol while being pelted with helmets and bottles and other items.
Miller told TV station KATC TV3 he went to Washington, D.C., on that day to support Donald Trump as he left the presidency.
"He was a good president," Miller said.
Other photographs or video grabs posted on Twitter show Miller amidst the crowd on the Capitol grounds recording the events with a cell phone.
Miller released the following statement last week to both local TV stations.
"As a pastor and head of a Christian school, my conservative values are not a secret. Religious liberty is one of my core values and I was sincerely worried it would be threatened with the results of the 2020 election. I was there not because I was an election denier but because I am a religious freedom believer.
"I was and am disgusted by the behavior of those who attacked our nation’s capital and I stood arm and arm with Capital Police to try and prevent the rioters from entering in. In retrospect, due to how things played out that day at the capitol, I wish I hadn’t gone to DC that day, but I have made it a point to use the divisive things I heard and saw there as motivation to encourage my church and my school to be stronger stewards of fellowship and unification."
Miller did not respond to requests for comment on this story.
Ravis Martinez, president of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP and a former U.S. Marine, on Monday issued a statement calling on the leadership and congregation of The Family Church and Lafayette Christian Academy to hold Miller to "a higher standard of leadership" and release all video showing Miller at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
"The idea that a local Lafayette pastor was in attendance and participated in this insurrection and was clearly recorded inciting violence is a serious issue that will be referred to the proper authorities for further review," Martinez wrote. "The videos released clearly show someone who was part of the mob and not someone who was part of the response to the mob."