Lafayette Consolidated Government officials are declaring victory in the expropriation of a family's land for drainage work.
The Louisiana Supreme Court has declined to hear the case by the Lucille B. Randol heirs whose property on the Isaac Verot Coulee was expropriated in 2021 by LCG for the Lake Farm Road detention pond project. The decision concludes the case, LCG officials said in a news release.
In May 2021, LCG filed a petition to expropriate 16.5 acres of the Randol heirs' property after negotiations to buy the land failed. LCG allegedly offered $1.4 million based on an appraisal. The property owners rejected the offer and submitted a counter proposal of $5.75 million, allegedly without an appraisal.
Before the family was served with expropriation documents, their attorney previously said, LCG entered the property, cut trees and dug two ponds.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Breaux ruled in November 2021 that LCG did not comply with standards outlined in state law for expropriating property. Specifically, a certificate attesting that the design and location of the project follows best modern practices was signed by an LCG engineer, not the consulting engineer as required by law.
Her decision was overturned by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, which found Breaux misinterpreted the term "best modern practices." The Supreme Court in refusing to hear the case allows the appeal court's decision to stand.
Another case is pending in which LCG expropriated 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive to build detention ponds. The land owned by Bendel Partnership was used for farming and is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, a major drainage channel for the parish.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett ruled against LCG in May. The case is under appeal.