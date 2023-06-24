Lafayette celebrated LGBTQ+ Pride in a loud and colorful way, taking over downtown with music, art and a parade.
Saturday's celebration started with a walking parade filled with LGBTQ+ and ally groups. The festivities continued with performances from local musicians, drag queens, dancing in the street and a health and wellness fair.
Although she missed the parade this year, Abby Langford said she remembered St. Barnabas Episcopal Church walking in last year's parade and was excited to see it again. She said seeing so many churches show their support for the LGBTQ+ community meant a lot to her.
"It makes me feel welcome here when I come back during the summer," the 23-year-old said.
Langford enjoyed last year's activities so much that she said she knew she wanted to bring more friends this year, including her 16-year-old sister. The pair wore cowboy boots to match the Yee Haw-Dollywood theme of the celebration.
Lafayette Pride, put on by Acadiana Queer Collective, was even bigger this year. An additional block of Jefferson Street was roped off for the more than 40 vendors, including artists, food trucks, churches and healthcare providers.
The growth was "incredible," said Benjamin Theriot, who also attended last year's celebration.
"It just reinforces what I already understood to be true - people in Lafayette are really welcoming," the 37-year-old said. "You can be yourself, come out and have have a blast."