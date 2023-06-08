Lafayette's Pride celebration will come to life downtown with a parade, live musical performances, food and drinks, artists and a wellness fair.
The festivities, put on by Acadiana Queer Collective, kick off at 9 a.m. on June 24 with a parade and will continue until about 5 p.m. This year's theme, selected by bracket-style voting on social media, is Yeehaw-Dollywood.
This year the celebration has grown from one block to two. It will wind down Jefferson Street from West Cypress Street, where the Downtown Lafayette sign is, to East Congress Street, where the Lafayette Science Center sits.
"Every year we try to make it bigger and better," said Kelly Noyes, who is with Acadiana Queer Collective. "It will be a great time to come downtown and be yourself where you're surrounded by people who will accept you in a judgement free zone."
Pride is celebrated in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, and marks the beginning of a movement to outlaw discriminatory practices in the United States against LGBTQ people.
This year's parade starts rolling at 9 a.m. and will be led by Gus Rezende, the parade's grand marshal. It will start at Jefferson and East Congress streets, make its way down Jefferson to East Main Street before turning on to Polk Street and ending at Polk and East Congress streets.
There will be food and craft vendors and a tent with activities for children. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's History Harvest project will be on site to collect stories about Acadiana's unique French heritage.
The Beluga Project, an organization founded by by husband and wife team Dave and Ashley Pilon, will be set up at the celebration offering a place for people with disabilities or sensory processing challenges. There also will be sober wellness tents.
Performances start at about 11 a.m. and will include local Drag Queen talent, singer Alysse Young, Sarah Russo and band, and Dustin Gaspard.
A health and wellness fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Safe Havynn Educator Center. It's designed to connect attendees with LGBTQ-allied professionals, Noyes said. The Louisiana Department of Health also will be on site to administer vaccines.
Acadiana Queer Collective is still looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in learning more can visit acadianaqueercollective.org/get-involved.