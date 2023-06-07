The Rev. Dustin P. Dought, 36, of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette has been appointed executive director of the Secretariat of Divine Worship, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C.
The Lafayette native has served as associate director in that office since Feb. 8, 2021. He replaces the Rev. Andrew Menke of the Diocese of Lincoln, Neb., who has served as executive director since 2017. Dought’s appointment, which begins July 1, is for three years.
“I am humbled to be invited to serve in this new role,” Dought said in an issued statement. “It is a great honor for me and for the Diocese of Lafayette. I look forward to continuing to support the bishops of the United States in their mission of liturgical formation and celebration.”
Dought holds a bachelor’s in sacred theology and a licentiate in liturgical studies from the Catholic University of America. He studied diplomacy and international relations at Seton Hall University in New Jersey and earned a bachelor’s in theology and philosophy at St. Joseph in Covington.
His thesis research at Catholic University involved why the bishops gave permission to use the vernacular after the Second Vatican Council, which prepared him in part for the work he has done since while working at the USCCB.
The Divine Worship Secretariat oversees liturgical celebrations of the bishops at national meetings – those occur in June and November -- preparation and publication of liturgical books used in parishes in the U.S., leadership in liturgical formation and sacramental catechesis and serves as a resource for bishops, diocesan liturgical commissions and offices of worship seeking advice, a news release said.
Before his move to Washington, D.C., Dought served as pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. His assignments since being ordained as a diocesan priest also include St. Anthony of Padua in Eunice and Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Duralde.
He was ordained 10 years ago. Dought is the son of Dusty and Pat Dought, who converted to Catholicism when he was in elementary school. He has a sister, Taylor Lucas.
At his appointment in 2021, he said the church as a body is “growing into translation” after moving away from Latin in the 1960s and embracing the language of the individual country. U.S. Catholics will see the completed work in translation in publications for use in their churches.
His office receives works from Rome and studies and reviews them before advising the U.S. bishops about them. The bishops will review those materials and propose amendments, which may or may not be approved.