Another potential location for a new Northeast Regional Library in Lafayette has been offered up by the Lafayette Parish School Board.
The School Board on Wednesday authorized the superintendent to negotiate with representatives of the Lafayette Parish Public Library system to sell or lease about 6 acres of undeveloped land at 2905 Louisiana Ave. for a new library.
Last year the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control agreed in February 2022 to build a new library in the socio-economically challenged northeast section of the city. After accepting proposals and deciding on a parcel of land in August, the purchase fell through.
The library board is again seeking to purchase land in the area. It entertained a proposal in May from landowners with about 10 acres of property at 101 Shadow Bluff Road at Louisiana Avenue which is available for $600,000. No action was taken on the proposal.
The School Board owns 37.5 acres of land with frontage on Louisiana Avenue and Moss Street near other property previously or currently under consideration for the new library.
“Given the scarcity of undeveloped land in the city of Lafayette and in an effort to put public property to use for the benefit of all residents of Lafayette Parish, the School Board should consider offering to sell or lease a portion of this property” should it be suitable for the library, the School Board agenda states.
The former Lafayette City-Parish Council, before dissolving in 2019, set aside $8 million for the new library at the urging of Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux.
Some library board members are concerned because no money was set aside to operate the new library. Library Director Danny Gillane has implemented cost-saving measures, such as closing all libraries on Sundays, to help cut costs and accrue money to help operate the new library.