Lafayette Parish public schools are closed Wednesday because of the threat of severe thunderstorms and showers forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front pushes in from Texas.
The Lafayette Parish School System issued a notice Tuesday afternoon announcing all schools would be closed Wednesday due to anticipated bad weather.
Iberia Parish public schools also will be closed Wednesday.
Strong storms are expected to move through the Acadiana area, mostly overnight Tuesday, the bulk hitting after midnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, Montra Lockwood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said.
Ahead of the main line of storms, Lockwood said, storms are forming that could produce tornadoes, high winds, even hail. There's also the threat for flooding in Acadiana, particularly because the cold front is expected to slow down as it moves across the state.
Some areas could see 2-4 inches of rain, higher in areas where the storms stall, she said.
Residents in the Lafayette area can expect a 100% chance of rain overnight with totals as high as 1-2 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Wednesday until around 3 p.m. Another 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a 90% chance of precipitation forecast.
The storms are expected to move out of the area late Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening, Lockwood said, ushering in cooler temperatures. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid 40s.
Friday and into Saturday, lows will be around 40, she said, with highs in the mid to low 60s, but gusty north wind will make it feel chillier.
Sandbag supplies are available at several Lafayette Parish locations. Residents must bring their own shovels and manpower.
Lafayette Parish sandbag locations include the north district site at 400 Dugas Road off North University Avenue and at Picard Park, 130 Park Lane.
Broussard has sandbag materials behind City Hall at 310 E. Main St., at the corner of Deer Meadow Boulevard and Myette Point Street, and on Broadview Drive next to the Broussard Community Center, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government.
In Carenco, residents may find supplies behind the community center at 5115 N. University Ave.
State offices in 12 Louisiana parishes are closed Wednesdays because of the weather forecast, including those in Lafayette, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes, according to a news release by Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.