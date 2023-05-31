More than a year after paying too much for land involved in a controversial levee removal project, Lafayette is now blaming the appraiser.
Lafayette Consolidated Government filed suit against Jake LaCour and his company Icon Valuation Group last week, as the Guillory administration defended the project and others in response to a scathing audit.
LCG claims LaCour’s “negligence” and “apparently erroneous” appraisal report caused the local government to pay far in excess of the full-appraised value of the land. LCG paid $84,000 to acquire two-thirds of land that LaCour had valued in total at $42,000.
At that same time, LCG has defended that overpayment by saying it accounted for the cost of an expropriation lawsuit should LCG be forced to seize the land. The overpayment and the authorization of the land acquisition also came under scrutiny in LCG’s annual financial audit.
“Recently, the accuracy of LaCour’s Appraisal Report and representations have been called into question,” Assistant City-Parish Attorney James Gibson wrote in the lawsuit.
The land in question was purchased in St. Martin Parish to knock down a spoil bank levee along Bayou Vermilion in a secretive, overnight operation.
LCG’s own auditors affirmed the overpayment in their most recent audit. The annual audit, released earlier this month, flagged more than two dozen other problems, among which was that LCG lacked council authority to buy the St. Martin Parish land, which would amount to a violation of its charter. Auditors also believe — as does one of LCG’s own attorneys — the awarding of the project violated the state’s public bid law.
Under statutory law and the state constitution, a political subdivision cannot pay a price that exceeds the appraised value; doing so may amount to an illegal donation of public funds, according to an attorney general’s opinion.
LCG is suing LaCour for damages, including the overpayment.
Gibson, LCG’s lawyer, did not respond to a request for comment.
Read the full story at thecurrentla.com.