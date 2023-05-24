Looking for LGBTQ+ Pride merchandise at a Lafayette Target? It'll be harder to spot than in past years.
The merchandise, which features clothing, accessories, pet toys, party supplies and other products, has become the subject of scrutiny and caused intense backlash from some customers in some Target stores nationwide, including violent confrontations with its workers, the Associated Press reported.
"Since introducing this year's collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members' sense of safety and well-being while at work," Target said in a statement Tuesday. "Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior."
The Pride merchandise has been on sale since early May. Pride month is held in June.
Target confirmed that it has moved its Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern stores after confrontations and backlash from shoppers in those areas.
Those stores include the Louisiana Avenue location in north Lafayette and the Ambassador Caffery Target in south Lafayette. Both stores have moved the merchandise to the middle of the store near the athletic clothing. There's no sign indicating it's a Pride section. The store's app still indicates the merchandise is located at the front of the store.
Target's response to confrontations in its stores is taking place as state legislatures introduced a record number of bills targeting LGBTQ+ individuals.
There are close to 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have gone before state legislatures since the start of this year, an unprecedented number, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
The moves come as beer brand Bud Light is still grappling with a backlash from customers angered by its attempt to broaden its customer base by partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light's parent company said it will triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to restore sales it lost after the brand partnered with the transgender influencer.
Target and other retailers including Walmart and H&M have been expanding their LGBTQ+ displays to celebrate Pride month for roughly a decade. This year transgender issues — including gender-affirming health care and participation in sports — have been a divisive topic in state legislatures and the backlash has turned hostile.
Acadiana Advocate Editor Kristin Askelson and Annie D'Innocenzio with the Associated Press contributed to this report.