Lafayette will participate in a nationwide day of action in response to recent deaths of asylum seekers held at immigration detention centers.
A vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. today at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center at 101 Jefferson St. in Lafayette.
The event, hosted by the Louisiana Advocates for Immigrants in Detention, will include song, prayer and education about what's happening to people who are held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers in Louisiana and across the country.
"It's humanity," said Luis Mora, one of the organizers of the vigil. "We all were put on this Earth. I think, unfortunately, we don't know how to manage immigration well."
Among the recent deaths at ICE detention centers is a 42-year-old Nicaraguan man named Ernesto Rocha-Cuadra, who was detained for more than a year in Louisiana, despite a November 2022 recommendation for release. He was the fifth person to die at the the Central Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Jena since 2016. Officials attributed Rocha-Cuadra's June death to cardiac arrest.
Another ICE facility in Louisiana, the Winn Correctional Center, has documented inhumane conditions so significant that the Department of Human Services' Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties recommended the facility be emptied until conditions improve.
Lafayette's vigil is part of a call to action by the Southeast Dignity Not Detention Coalition, which aims to permanently close all immigration detention centers run by private prison companies and localities under the authority of the New Orleans ICE Field Office.
Other Louisiana day of action events are happening in New Orleans and Shreveport.