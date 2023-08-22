With some of the highest temperatures of the summer forecasted in the coming days, Lafayette Consolidated Government will open a cooling station for anyone who needs a safe place to escape the excessive heat.
The Domingue Recreation Center at 901 Mudd Ave. will open starting tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m. Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m. until further notice.
The Lafayette Transit System will provide transportation to the recreation center via the Brown Route.
There have been 25 heat-related deaths in Louisiana this summer, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, with 10 of those deaths coming so far in August.
