Time is running short to prepare your home for the below-freezing temperatures expected in Lafayette and Acadiana starting Thursday night.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout Acadiana and Louisiana Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Thursday and Friday night.
Lafayette Utilities System's conservation specialist, Kent LaBry, offered these tips to protect your home.
- Wrap exposed pipes outside and underneath home (if above ground) with insulation.
- Cover outdoor faucets.
- Protect any water pipes that run through the attic.
- Disconnect and drain any outside water hoses.
- Maintain a home temperature no lower than 55 degrees.
- Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors under sinks, especially if along an outside wall, to allow heat to circulate around uninsulated pipes.
- If away from home, turn off water at the hand cut-off valve and drain pipes.
If you do experience a frozen pipe, LaBry suggests:
- Do not attempt to thaw pipes with a torch or flame.
- Thaw pipes with heat from a hair dryer or hot water.
- Inspect pipes after thawing for any leaks.
- Monitor your home’s water usage after the freeze for the next 5 days with your LUS online account for signs of a possible leak at www.lus.org/MyAccount.
If a pipe does burst, shut off the hand cut-off valve or call LUS at (337) 291-5740 if you need assistance locating the hand cut-off valve.
With temperatures below freezing, if you do experience a burst pipe or have water issues, call LUS at (337) 291-5740.
If you experience a power outage, call LUS at (337) 291-5700.