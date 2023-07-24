Lafayette Utilities System is replacing an unused electric generating plant on Walker Road with a modern one that will offset the loss of power when a coal-fired plant the city partially owns near Boyce is shut down.
The project is expected to cost about $350 million, LUS Director Jeff Stewart said. Moderate rate hikes are expected but the amount, he said, has not been determined.
The updated electric plant will be cleaner for the environment and more cost-efficient than current plants LUS utilizes.
The Louis “Doc” Bonin electric plant at 1120 Walker Road will be demolished. It was built in 1965 and shut down in 2013 as the cost to operate and maintain the generators continued to rise, Stewart said.
Construction on the electric-generating plant on the same site is expected to begin in 2026 and finish in 2028.
Stewart said the project will be paid for with utilities revenue bonds.
"LUS is currently in a good financial position," he said. "While there will be rate impacts, we expect the rate impacts to be moderate and planned around existing financial conditions and debt."
Staff is evaluating rate impacts, Stewart said, by conducting a cost of service analysis and rate study. Once the evaluations are complete, any proposed rate hikes will be presented to the public and must be approved by the city council.
LUS gets about 45% of its electricity from the coal-powered Rodemacher Power Station Unit 2 near Boyce, which it owns a stake in. Coal is not a clean-burning fuel and federal environmental regulations make it costly to continue maintaining and operating the Rodemacher plant, so it will be decommissioned.
The new Bonin plant is expected to produce enough electricity to replace the Rodemacher coal-powered electricity, Stewart said.
LUS also will continue to purchase electricity through the Midcontinent Independent System Operator. MISO currently provides about 45% of the LUS electricity LUS customers use.
MISO is an independent regional electrical transmission group that manages the generation and transmission of electricity across 15 states and part of Canada. Membership in MISO since 2013 provides LUS the opportunity to buy power at the lowest available cost in a region that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico into Canada. But that price fluctuates.
If the new Bonin plant isn't built, LUS electric customers could pay higher and higher costs for electricity as LUS would be forced to buy more power on the market.
"The open market can be subject to many fluctuations related to generation availability, transmission reliability, fuel costs, etc.," Stewart said. "Having a local generating plant will limit the exposure to these factors."
The new Bonin plant will join two existing natural gas-powered electric-generating plants in the city, the T.J. Labbe and Hargis-Hebert plants. All three, he said, are used when needed, in normal operations or during or after emergencies.
"The are designed to be peakers and they are dispatched according to economics and reliability," Steward said.
They won't just be used for emergencies.
"As members of MISO, we are part of an energy market and reliability footprint," Stewart said. "That allows LUS to take advantage of low market prices and (our) local generation capacity to meet membership requirements, generate electricity and provide reliability to our area."
More information about the proposal is available at https://www.lus.org/bonin-redevelopment/.
An open house presentation is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Regional Library, 6101 Johnston St. where residents can learn more about the project.