Lafayette firefighters responded to a commercial fire about 10:15 p.m. Saturday at 106 Sunshine St. The fire was reported by a neighbor after seeing smoke coming from the warehouse. As firefighters responded to the scene, heavy smoke filled the area. Flames were coming from the large commercial building. The incident quickly resulted in a 2nd alarm response with three additional fire apparatus. There were several homes and a smaller commercial buildings adjacent to the burning structure. Firefighters were able to protect the other properties from the radiant heat. Crews battled the fire for over an hour before getting it under control. The commercial building sustained major fire damage.
Because of the heat and humidity, firefighters throughout the city were rotated on the scene to avoid any heat related injuries. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The commercial building was once utilized as a printing shop. The print business was no longer in operation, but the equipment along with other items were stored inside. The owner was utilizing the building to repair items. No one was at the business when the fire started.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.