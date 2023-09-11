Glenn Armentor’s history with Good Hope Hall has been lifelong, initiated long before he and his now retired law partner, Gary Steckler, first purchased, refashioned and then occupied the historic Freetown building, which is on Lafayette's Historic Register, in 1981.
From that start in a two-lawyer office, the Glenn Armentor Law Corp. has grown over four decades to what it presents today — 27,000 square feet of office space built off and extending from the 2,000-square-foot Good Hope Hall, a building that formerly served the Black community around it in various ways over the better part of a century: As a Catholic church, a jazz hall, and as a neighborhood meeting place for free people of color and former slaves who lived nearby with their families.
Here’s how entwined Armentor’s life is with the integrated neighborhood where he grew up and the building where he has long worked: His office, which remains in the front of what was Good Hope Hall, was where Catholic Mass was offered to Black Catholics in that neighborhood. Within Armentor’s office is a former confessional that’s now a wet bar. And, as a child, he and other neighborhood children used to play beneath the raised Good Hope Hall building, using the shaded underside of it as a “fort.” His rise in the world is reflected in the reality that he’s now inside the building, not beneath it.
A Freetown history that Armentor commissioned locally said that the neighborhood was populated by free people of color, former slaves and lower-class and middle-class Whites, which included Cajuns, Lebanese and Jewish residents. The land where Freetown developed was once part of Isle Copal, the Mouton plantation where some of the free men of color and former slaves worked before, during or after the Civil War. Freetown-Port Rico is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The history says the free people of color were community leaders who helped the freed slaves adjust to their new lives. Residents of the newly formed community also banded together, the commissioned history said, to form mutual defense efforts against Reconstruction-era attacks from the Ku Klux Klan and Riders of the White Camelia, who tried to terrorize the neighborhood inhabitants. The defense groups were able to provide effective protection against the White groups that would try to harm them, the commissioned history says.
Eventually, Armentor said, as the need for self-protection faded for neighborhood residents, the True Friends Society emerged as a dominant social force in the neighborhood and attended to the public welfare of people in the area. Group members planned local celebrations, such as weddings, and formed a benevolent entity known as the “Good Hope Society.”
In 1902, True Friends Hall was built at the corner of Stewart and Gordon streets on Lot 361 of the Mouton Addition on inherited land — it was inherited from former Gov. Alexandre Mouton — which they purchased for $250 from Mathilde Mouton. The commissioned history said the True Friends Association went into debt to build a two-story hall there but defaulted on its loans. The property was bought by Isaac Bendel, a local financier and police jury member, who later sold the hall to the Good Hope Society, which retained the property until 1977.
The two-story hall was partially destroyed by a hurricane in those early years and rebuilt as a one-story structure on brick piers. It was under that raised construction, years later, that Armentor played as a boy, mostly with Black friends in the neighborhood, he recalled.
The commissioned history says the Roaring ‘20s transformed Good Hope Hall into what became “one of the truly great jazz halls of America” with jazz icons such as Louis Armstrong performing there often. It remained a hot spot for jazz through the war years.
“Satchmo played in the building 27 times,” Armentor said, including times when the popular jazz musician was a “nobody” — just a young kid playing with far more recognized stars. Armentor said musicians would take the train from New Orleans with stops for gigs in New Iberia, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Beaumont and Houston, before returning to play gigs in the same cities on their way back.
As a tribute to Armstrong, Armentor keeps a portrait of Armstrong in the Good Hope office area as well as a photograph of Satchmo that Armentor’s law partner, Gary Steckler, took at a concert at Notre Dame in 1956. Artworks depicting jazz musicians can be found throughout the law complex.
Good Hope Hall in the 1950s served as a site for Catholic services and special occasions, such as weddings and meetings, but construction of a new church — Good Hope Chapel — in the lot behind Good Hope Hall made the hall itself less necessary for services. Instead, the hall served at turns as a theater, printing company, carpentry business and more. Armentor and Steckler bought the building from businessman Patrick Prudhomme, setting the course for the permanent establishment and long term growth of the prosperous law firm.
Armentor’s long experience with and in Freetown has not only led him to work and prosper in his neighborhood, but also to perhaps pay tribute to those who hold affinity with those who lived there. To that end, Armentor said he hopes to create a monument in and around the parking lot across the street. It would present a green area to include walking paths, water features, plants and a monument square and plaza with staging areas for public events. That’s the plan, he said, which he hopes to execute by the end of the decade, if he can secure land.
He’d like to honor free people of color, Freetown and Good Hope Hall, with history and tributes to local families and a monument – 37 feet high – which he said is already designed. He’d call it Freetown Hall, he said, and time is ticking on his plans.