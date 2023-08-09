In 2016, Louisiana saw some of its worst floods in modern history. The storm left hundreds of thousands of homes underwater and deposited more than 26 inches in some areas over three days.
The quiet town of Lake Arthur, situated on the southeastern edge of Jefferson Davis Parish and home to under 3,000 people was spared after townsfolk came together to stack 20,000 sandbags along the town’s lake shores. If not for them, half the town would have been underwater, most experts agree.
The near disaster was due to the town’s namesake and main draw, Lake Arthur, which has seen an excess of water draining into it from up north with nowhere to go. Mayor Sampson “Pancho” LeJeune believes Louisiana’s next 1000-year rain event or major hurricane can spell true disaster for the small lakeside town.
“You’re cleaning up everything on the north end,” LeJeune said, “Yeah, it helps them but brings the water here faster. This water doesn’t have a chance to go out.”
Lake Arthur is connected to the Mermentau River, which is part of the larger Mermentau River Basin. A vast 734,000-acre basin that ends at the Louisiana coastline in Cameron to Vermilion Parish and stretches as far as northern Evangeline Parish. It covers all of Acadia Parish, most of Jeff Davis a section of eastern Calcasieu, and the western part of Lafayette Parish.
That means rainfall in those areas will find its way into the Mermentau River. The issue is the lower Mermentau, which starts under Grand Lake south of Lake Arthur has become considerably clogged with silt over decades leaving 734,000 acres to drain into a river with 450 feet of surface flow at a depth of only 2 feet, according to Phillip "Scooter" Trosclair, project manager at the Rockefeller Refuge in Cameron Parish.
This issue is only exacerbated by drainage projects north of Lake Arthur, Alex Guillory, an unofficial engineering advisor for Lake Arthur and owner of Blue Wing Civil Consulting said. Towns with larger populations and more tax money have steadily improved their drainage to stave off flooding like many towns after the 2016 flood, dumping excess water on Lake Arthur.
“The problems in the upper watershed are easier to solve when you don’t consider your downstream residents.” Guillory said, “They make good arguments that they can’t stop. They have millages that are funded by local taxpayers, their duty is to maintain their drainage.”
The increased water flow from northern towns means that sediment from agricultural runoff, construction and digging can stay suspended in water until the lower Mermentau, where the flow slows at the Catfish Locks, depositing the sediment, Guillory said.
Those silt deposits have slowly clogged up the locks. LeJeune said Catfish locks used to be 15 to 20 feet deep, now it's two to three feet, creating a cycle of ever-slowing water which leads to more deposition.
LeJeune wants to see the Lower Mermentau dredged from Catfish Locks below Grand Lake to the Highway 82 bridge at the mouth of the Mermentau. A project like that would be a massive undertaking by the Army Corps of Engineers. LeJeune said funding has been in talks in the past for the project but always is diverted when natural disasters hit more populated areas.
The lower river has not been dredged since the 1980s, Trosclair said. Port Director Kim Montie of Cameron Parish Port Commission said it could be as far back as the 1960s.
“I suspect [Army Corps of Engineers] are faced with the same problem as any governmental body,” Guillory said, “they have more problems than money to solve — they go where the screams are the loudest.”
LeJeune said he has discussed funding with various agencies, but they required matching funds. Lake Arthur’s annual budget is $1.8 million, he said he doesn’t have the money to make this project happen on his own.
Silt is holding Lake Arthur back
The silting has affected the town’s economy, as well. Shrimping vessels moored at Lake Arthur would travel down the lower Mermentau to shrimp out in the Gulf of Mexico along with barges carrying material. Now the locks have become unnavigable for larger vessels. Boat traffic also used to help suspend sediment that built at the locks helping it flow out into the Gulf.
“There used to be a lot of barge and commercial traffic,” Montie said, “Now it's gotten to where the commercial industry can’t make a comeback because of how shallow it is.”
The low flow has also allowed pollution to build up in the lake, local officials said. Dotted around the river basin are crawfish and rice farms. When those farms pump out their water filled with fertilizers and other waste, those nutrients settle into Lake Arthur depriving fish of oxygen – hurting the main draw to Lake Arthur, fishing.
“Less than 10% [of fish stocks] can survive because there’s so much crawfish poop in the waters. They’re just dumping it and there’s not enough current to wash it out,” LeJeune said, “That's what people come to Lake Arthur for, fishing and boating. We have no real industry.”
Can the locks just stay open? No, Guillory said. The Lake sits at nearly sea level, Guillory. The locks only have a small window of opportunity to release excess water during low tides. A wide open lock would allow too much saltwater to enter Grand Lake and Lake Arthur, disturbing its natural habitat and tainting the water supply of local farms.
Future flood relief
The town of Lake Arthur may see some relief over the next few years after recent efforts spearheaded by the Cameron Parish Port Commission and major projects at Rockefeller Refuge.
Rockefeller Refuge was recently awarded $25 million through the Office of Community Development in partnership with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative to improve drainage through the refuge.
Scooter Trosclair said before Highway 82 was built water could travel freely from the river basin into the refuge, relieving flood waters historically. The highway now acts as a massive dam, despite some culverts that allow water to flow under the highway.
Trosclair plans on improving the existing culverts and creating more than 20 additional flow structures on the refuge to allow flood waters to disperse to the Gulf. The modeling seems promising, he said. He looked at 50,000 acres of the basin and modeled how long it would flood waters to drop.
“Without the structures, that 50,000 took 83 days to drop water six inches. If we enhance [Rockefeller Refuge drainage] the model showed, we can reduce 6 inches in 25 days… I think it’s a great start to the people living in the Mermentau Basin to reduce flooding,” Trosclair said.
Guillory has high hopes for Trosclair’s project but thinks it’s still not enough to solve Lake Arthur’s problems.
“I think it’s an excellent project,” Guillory said, “I think it going to take 100 others like it for towns like Lake Arthur to see a benefit… It’s a milestone and it should be celebrated.”
Montie has also been working with officials in river basin parishes like Jeff Davis, Vermilion and Calcasieu to push legislatures and the Army Corps to fund the dredging of the lower Mermentau and help parishes recognize any flood waters they send out of their parishes is affecting those south of them.
“I think it’s been a quiet region for a long time. We haven’t spoken up. The problem has escalated to a point that we're seeing huge symptoms of the problem of drainage,” Montie said.
Montie said she is hopeful the lower Mermentau from Catfish Locks to the Hwy 82 bridge will be part of the 2025 dredge schedule.