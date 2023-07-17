Realtors with Latter & Blum Acadiana are helping Faith House of Acadiana make headway toward its goal of replacing an aged air conditioning system with a $5,000 donation.
Representatives from the real estate brokerage firm presented Faith House of Acadiana’s Executive Director Billi Lacombe and Development Coordinator Ella Wolfe with the donation Monday.
The air conditioning unit that serves the domestic violence crisis shelter’s staff offices and resident common areas, such as the kitchen and children’s play area, was out for two weeks in June. Air conditioning for the shelter living quarters remained functional.
The outage came as the region weathered temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes, or the “feels like” temperature, above 110 degrees, which triggered excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service.
The unit, from 1989, has been limping along, Lacombe said.
“We’ve had lots of trouble [with the air conditioning]. I think we’ve had over 15 calls this year alone to repair our unit. The air conditioning companies have been so incredible about patching us up and keeping us running. But this issue that happened most recently was pretty critical,” Lacombe said.
The nonprofit had to dip into its reserves to cover the unexpected cost of repairs and began fundraising to recoup the funds to avoid future spending cuts. Now, the domestic violence crisis shelter has been informed a total replacement of the unit will be necessary, she said.
Lacombe said Latter and Blum’s donation brings total fundraising to about $38,000, leaving the nonprofit only about $10,000 away from being able to cover the initial repairs and the planned full replacement without taking a hit to its budget.
Latter & Blum Acadiana managing broker Lori McCarthy said the realtors learned of Faith House of Acadiana’s situation from an article in The Acadiana Advocate and realized they could use funds from their nonprofit arm, The Great Pumpkin Fund, to defray costs for the domestic violence crisis shelter.
“Housing is our business. The women and children who are housed at Faith House deserve to live in a comfortable space. With the temperatures we’ve had this summer, having a lack of air conditioning does not make it a comfortable, safe place for them to be,” McCarthy said.
The real estate broker said this is the first time Latter and Blum Acadiana members have selected a single philanthropic cause to support with funds raised through their annual fundraiser, the Great Painted Pumpkin Festival. The firm usually receives grant applications and chooses around four recipients for smaller awards, McCarthy said.
The awards typically have a connection to housing or housing needs, like past recipient Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative, a nonprofit community initiative in New Iberia to revitalize homes in a historically Black neighborhood, she said.
“When this came up, it was a no-brainer. It took about two seconds for everyone to say this is where we’re going. We feel very happy to be able to gift them in this way,” McCarthy said.