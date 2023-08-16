A Lafayette resident on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging the qualifications of a Democrat who entered the race for mayor-president on the final day of qualifying.
Priscilla Gonzalez, 39, presented herself at the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office on Aug. 10, the last day to qualify, with a Texas driver’s license and not registered to vote in Lafayette Parish.
A candidate for mayor-president must present a Louisiana ID and be a registered voter in Lafayette Parish and a resident for at least a year.
Gonzalez returned to the Clerk of Court Office later that day, having just registered to vote in Lafayette Parish and having obtained a Louisiana ID card.
On Wednesday morning, Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin, on behalf of Lafayette resident Aimee Boyd Robinson, filed a petition objecting to the candidacy of Gonzalez. The petition also lists as a defendant Clerk of Court Louis Perret.
The lawsuit challenges Gonzalez’s qualifications to run for mayor-president on two grounds: She does not meet the one-year residency requirement in the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter and she falsely certified that she filed federal and state income taxes.
Under the Home Rule Charter that establishes Lafayette Consolidated Government, a candidate must have their legal residence and actually have lived in Lafayette Parish at least a year before qualifying to run for the office of mayor-president.
The petition alleges that when Gonzalez placed her name on the ballot, she held a Texas driver’s license and drove a vehicle registered in Texas.
On the candidacy qualifying form where a candidate must attest that they are a qualified voter of Lafayette Parish, the petition alleges, Gonzalez listed “none” next to the parish and left precinct information blank.
Robinson’s lawsuit further alleges Gonzalez falsely certified that she filed federal and state income taxes the previous five years.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue said it had no record of Gonzalez ever filing Louisiana income tax returns, according to the petition.
In an interview with The Acadiana Advocate Aug. 14, Gonzalez said she moved to Lafayette from Corpus Christi, Texas, in November 2020, shortly after she lost an election for mayor.
Asked why she had not registered to vote in Lafayette Parish if she lived here more than two years, Gonzalez said she was “under the assumption she would move back to Texas,” but has since decided to remain in Lafayette.
A hearing on the petition is set for 4 p.m. Friday at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse.
Three other candidates on the Oct. 14 ballot for Lafayette mayor-president are Monique Blanco Boulet, incumbent Josh Guillory and Jan Swift, all Republicans from Lafayette.
Gonzalez’s last-minute entry into the race has raised questions among residents and on social media about whether Guillory or his backers encouraged Gonzalez to run in order to draw votes from his opponents.
Gonzalez denied the allegation Monday and denied she was promised a job with Lafayette Consolidated Government by any candidate.
During the 2019 mayor-president’s race, which had no incumbent, rumors spread that backers of a Republican candidate encouraged Carlos Harvin to enter the race as a Democrat to draw votes away from Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no party candidate popular with Black voters in north Lafayette.
Harvin denied it. Soon after Guillory took office in January 2020, Harvin accepted a job with his administration as chief of minority affairs, a position Guillory created.