The site of a subdivision on the border of Lafayette and Iberia Parish is in limbo after an Iberia Parish zoning official raised the question about the parish line.
Jacob Weaver, Iberia Parish’s director of zoning, addressed Captain Cade Road Estates, a 348-house, $14 million subdivision at the parish council meeting Wednesday. The development, which was awarded preliminary plat approval by Lafayette Consolidated Government, is situated fully in Iberia Parish and should have to go through Iberia Parish approval, he said.
“You’re going to get shut down on day one by our sheriff," Weaver said. "It’s a misdemeanor to subdivide without approval."
Acadiana Holdings LLC is building Captain Cade Road Estates and is owned by Alfred ‘Bill’ Schoeffler II.
The property dispute comes from a disagreement on lines drawn by tax assessors and what the true legal boundary is. The Lafayette’ Parish tax assessor's website shows a small southeastern portion of the development to be in Iberia Parish. Iberia Parish's website shows their boundary encompassing the whole subdivision and a few parcels west.
Weaver’s argument is that Lafayette is using an old census line to determine what is its property and not a official legislative boundary. He said Iberia Parish collects taxes and provides services to all homes in the disputed area. He has maps dating back to the 1800s proving that this is Iberia Parish, he said.
“What [LCG is] showing as the parish line is what has never been negotiated on. So [Lafayette Parish] is trying to move a line, but every parcel south, west and north of it would have been affected by this new line. So, we can’t approve this line without approving 70 other parcels,” Weaver said.
Lafayette zoning officials granted a preliminary plat approval for the project Monday but the approval did not include the section that their maps show is in Iberia Parish. Documents submitted at the meeting to show the border cutting through the southeastern section of the development. The contractor has yet to apply for the section that falls into Iberia Parish according to maps the contractor submitted, Weaver said. The only contact the contractor has made was an inquiry about water connections, he said.
“This area is kind of an anomaly,” Mary Sliman, director of development and planning at Lafayette Consolidated Government, said. “This whole parcel thing is an anomaly. These residents are paying taxes in Iberia Parish. So it's a quandary of which parish they should belong to.”
Public comments did question which parish the subdivision lies in at the zoning meeting Monday, Sliman said. According to Lafayette’s records, most of the subdivision is within the boundary of Lafayette Parish, she said. The contractor would have to seek building permits for the section that is Iberia Parish.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said he is reaching out to Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to find a solution. Weaver said he wants to issue a letter through Richard’s office to the administration to tell them to shelve this project. Richard believes a better solution can be met.
“I plan to talk to [Guillory] and find out exactly what’s going on. He may or may not know what’s going on,” Richard said, “I’m not looking for a fight. I’m looking for clarification as to what’s going and eventually, we’re going to get there.”
Sliman said she has spoken to Weaver and believes a discussion needs to happen to ensure this project can continue but said the ultimate decision would not be made by zoning officials.
“If a court decides this is in Iberia Parish, then the action our planning commission took becomes null and void. If a judge says this is Lafayette Parish, our actions stand,” Sliman said. “I’m not saying we’re going to court; I’m just saying that there is going to be someone higher than the planning office that makes the final decisions.”
Weaver said if Lafayette does not accept the subdivision is in Iberia Parish, he is ready to bring Lafayette Parish to court. Iberia Parish has a lot to gain from a project of this size, he said.
“This isn’t a big deal to Lafayette Parish, they get big developments like this all the time," he said. "This is a very big deal to Iberia Parish because we don’t have development like these often.”
This would not be the first time Lafayette Parish has been sued over border disputes. In 2022, St. Martin officials sued LCG over the removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish after they claimed LCG grossly overpaid for the land. In 2015, Lafayette Parish lost a court decision against Vermilion Parish over border disputes tied to a 2002 agreement between the parishes. Lafayette backed out of the deal in 2013 adding 1,200 acres to Lafayette’s footprint.
If this dispute does go to court, it could put the subdivision project on hold for 8 to 10 years while a judge determines what the true line is, Weaver said.
“We are all confident that this is Iberia Parish property, we have taxable boundary records as far back as the 1800s,” Weaver said. “If you give the developer preliminary plat approval, the developer is going to be under the impression they can proceed but if they proceed with this development on Iberia Parish property, then they’re going to fall in violation of our laws and ordinances.”