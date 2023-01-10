Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday.
Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
“We’re really sad over here,” said KRVS General Manager Cheryl Devall.
He also was a broadcaster on KANE in New Iberia.
Kleinpeter would come into KRVS often to produce and record his radio segments. He often wore a denim work shirt and had a unruly beard, Duval said. But he was kind. And he was fluid and professional when he was behind the mic with an aural imagination.
“He would evoke, almost in a radio drama way, this setting,” Duval said. “He had a huge playlist and great recall about popular music especially for mid-century, everything from big band to swamp pop to novelty songs. And he presented them beautifully.”
KRVS is the National Public Radio affiliate for southwest Louisiana. The station carries NPR News five days a week, but the bulk of the programming is music unique to the region.
Devall, who has been with KRVS since May but listened to the station and Kleinpeter for a decade before that, said she enjoyed live fundraising with Kleinpeter. And when people were asked why they donated to become members, Kleinpeter was consistently mentioned as a favorite host.
KRVS aims to be more than Spotify, offering context and the history of the music, which was a talent for Kleinpeter.
“Lee excelled at it,” Devall said. “Lee knew it well. He repped the station really well.”
Services have not yet been made.