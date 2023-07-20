The use by political groups of the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s 200th anniversary logo has created a possible local kerfuffle, anniversary organizers suggest.
Jamie Angelle, LCG spokesperson, said the city-parish legal department has been specifically reviewing political use of the official logo and graphics.
“We welcome any group that wants to celebrate the bicentennial,” Angelle said Thursday. “But bicentennial events are not affiliated with any political events.”
At issue is a fundraiser hosted by Acadiana Republican Women, Lafayette Republican Executive Committee and Fleur de Lis Republican Women at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the River Oaks Vermilion Room, 520 E. Kaliste Saloom. The keynote speaker is Jeff Landry, attorney general and Republican candidate for governor.
Also speaking is Gene Mills, president of the Louisiana Family Forum.
Charlie Buckels, who serves on the Republican Executive Committee, said the intention of using the parish’s official logo on a flyer for the event was to celebrate the 200th anniversary. He said he has used the logo “unashamedly” and that no one has asked him to stop. Buckels’ phone number is on the flyer that has raised complaints.
“In everything we do,” he said, “we honor Lafayette.”
The $100 ticket for the Aug. 3 party fundraiser funds just the Republican groups, Buckels said.
Cydra Wingerter, LCG’s chief administrator, said concerns about the use of the logo were raised a few weeks ago. She said LCG representatives and the people using the logo had what she said was “a very courteous conversation.” The Republican flyer was first used on the party’s Facebook page in late June.
Tim Breaux, chairman of the Republican Party Executive Committee, said he called Mayor President Josh Guillory when contention was first raised a few weeks ago about use of the logo, and Guillory gave him verbal permission to use the logo.
Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, said his group is among the partners promoting LCG’s anniversary celebration. He said the Republican event is not listed on the official calendar of events celebrating the anniversary and he said, to his knowledge, no one had asked to use the official anniversary logo, which his office designed. That, he said, is not unusual.
“People hijack logos all the time,” he said.
Wingerter, who was out of town Thursday, said she would check next week to make sure the logo was not being used without permission.