The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office launched an investigative audit of Lafayette Consolidated Government on Tuesday.
An unspecified number of investigators arrived in Lafayette Tuesday to begin the audit, according to Roger Harris, executive counsel and assistant legislative auditor for investigations.
Harris would not reveal any details of the investigation, including whether it centers on how the administration of Mayor-President Josh Guillory has handled millions of dollars worth of drainage projects, including the removal of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish.
In 2022, LCG purchased 2/3 rights to property in St. Martin Parish without authorization from the city or parish councils. During a nighttime operation, contractor Rigid Constructors removed part of a spoil bank on the St. Martin Parish land along the Vermilion River without informing or securing a permit from the St. Martin Parish government or Corps of Engineers.
A small contract between LCG and Rigid for as-needed work was transformed into multi-million-dollar drainage project contracts.
The Lafayette City Council is conducting an investigative audit into the Guillory administration, specifically into its handling of drainage projects.
The Corps of Engineers and LCG are involved in a federal lawsuit over LCG's lack of a permit to remove the spoil bank. St. Martin Parish government sued LCG over the spoil bank project, and LCG is involved in two other lawsuits over use of the quick-take land grab process used in two other drainage projects.