Logan Lannoo will serve as an interim member of the Youngsville City Council until a special election can be held to fill the Division A seat recently vacated by Kayla Menard Reaux.
Lannoo was appointed by a 3-1 vote Thursday during a special council meeting to fill the seat of Reaux, who resigned from her elected position last month following public outcry over her behavior at the scene of a November crash.
The city council was set to appoint one of the 11 candidates who applied for the interim council position during its regular council meeting last week, but the council opted to table the matter to allow more time to consider the applicants.
The need to fill the Division A seat comes after Reaux's March 30 resignation following public outcry over her behavior at the scene of a November crash. Details from the crash became public in a March 26 Acadiana Advocate story that detailed how the elected official may have received special treatment after she called the police chief from the scene of a wreck. After initially saying they would investigate the police chief's actions, council members last Thursday tabled the idea to seek legal advice on whether they have the authority to do so.
Ten other people applied for the interim seat, including:
- Shannon D. Bares
- Jacob Broussard
- Chris Dardar
- La Sonja Dunbar
- Jacob H. Held
- Robbie J. LeBlanc
- Eddie Lewis III
- Michele Naquin
- Nicholas Niland
- Matthew Thomassee
A special election is set for Oct. 14. If there is a runoff, that election will take place Nov. 18. Qualifying for the election will happen Aug. 8-10.
Lannoo will serve in the position until the elected council member is sworn in.
This is a developing story that will be updated.