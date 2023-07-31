The Louisiana Board of Ethics is allegedly investigating Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux for his involvement in a November crash involving former council member Kayla Reaux.
Boudreaux was recently interviewed by an investigator with the Louisiana Board of Ethics, according to his attorney, Pat Magee.
"Rickey did have a meeting with an investigator from the board of ethics late last week," Magee said Monday. "And we feel certain the board will clear him of any ethical misconduct based on these malicious allegations."
A board investigator also recently interviewed two of the Youngsville officers who responded to the Nov. 12 wreck in Sugar Mill Pond, according to their attorney, Allyson Melancon.
Youngsville officer Bailee Romero and former officer Justin Ortis spoke with an investigator July 24, Melancon said. A third officer who responded to the crash, Tim Mikhael, is expected to speak with an investigator later this week.
Carolyn Abadie Landry, the board's executive secretary, said she could neither confirm nor deny the existence of a complaint or investigation concerning Boudreaux. The only way the private investigation could become public is if the subject of the investigation sent a written request to make the findings public, Landry said.
Ortis was fired by the police chief less than three weeks after the publication of an Acadiana Advocate story concerning the handling of the wreck. An appeal hearing is scheduled Aug. 10 before the Youngsville Municipal Police Civil Service Board.
Boudreaux allegedly wrote a threatening text message to Mikhael over the weekend, according to a letter Melancon sent to Magee.
"Watch what is coming," Boudreaux allegedly wrote at 12:06 a.m. Saturday to Mikhael. "Now I have a few phone calls to make. It's my turn to make those that turned on me pay for what they have done. You just might be number 1 on the list. Be proud that you have become one of them. But remember I still make the decisions. Enjoy your little time trashing me. I don't get even I always get ahead."
Boudreaux has faced increasing pressure from the public, the mayor and the city council since The Advocate's March 26 story about how a former council member may have received special treatment from the police chief after a wreck in Sugar Mill Pond. Reaux did not cooperate with responding officers after she crashed into a parked vehicle late one November night. Instead, Reaux called the police chief, who quickly arrived at the scene; she left in his vehicle without receiving a sobriety test or citation.
Public outcry over how the crash was handled resulted in Reaux's March 30 resignation from her elected position and the Youngsville City Council's decision to investigate Boudreaux and his police department.
Since then, Boudreaux has sued the City Council over its plans to investigate him, and the City Council ordered an audit into Boudreaux that found he collected more than $24,000 in taxpayer dollars for unauthorized personal vehicle expenses on top of the approved $1,000 monthly allowance he receives for such expenses. The council has since eliminated the monthly allowance from the chief's budget.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles has not yet issued a ruling in Boudreaux's lawsuit, which alleges that two of the city council's resolutions violate the Lawrason Municipal Corporations Act that limits the authority of the mayor and council over an elected police chief.
Last week, a formal complaint was filed with the city's civil service board that alleges Boudreaux engaged in ticket fixing, extortion, retaliatory conduct, concealment of records, election rigging and improper complaint handling.
The police chief is also allegedly the subject of a criminal investigation by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office after methamphetamine was discovered earlier this month near his office at the Police Department.
Boudreaux was scheduled for a medical procedure on Friday to stretch open a blocked artery, but the angioplasty was rescheduled for Monday, Magee said.
"His blood pressure was extremely elevated and they were unable to go forward with the procedure on Friday," Magee said. "He was given medications and told to return (Monday) morning in order to assess what is going on and move forward."