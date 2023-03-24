When the coronavirus shutdown sent Colette Bernard back to her childhood bedroom in Lafayette, it was TikTok that offered her a livelihood.
The artist had lost her jobs in New York City, and her college’s residence hall had shuttered. So Bernard downloaded the TikTok app, where her first video earned her 5,000 followers. It had taken her five years of careful work to earn that kind of following on Instagram. Within her first month on TikTok, she was earning more in one week than she earned in six weeks working two jobs in New York.
“It just completely changed my outlook,” Bernard said.
Now, at 23, the college graduate is worried her annual six-figure income could be at risk.
Like many Louisiana content creators, Bernard followed Thursday’s five-hour hearing on TikTok, the platform that is owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance. The hearing was prompted by concerns that sensitive user data the company collects could be used by the Chinese government to spy on Americans or spread propaganda. The company’s CEO Shou Chew tried to quell those fears yesterday, saying that TikTok is an independent company.
Still, several state and local officials, including in Louisiana, have banned the app from government devices.
But a complete ban of the popular short-form video platform, as proposed by lawmakers, could completely change Bernard’s life.
“It would take away 80% of my income,” Bernard said. “That’s pretty massive. It would quite literally rock my entire world.”
Bernard has about 350,000 followers on TikTok compared to 29,000 on Instagram, which serves more as a portfolio of her work than a revenue stream these days.
Although she earns a few hundred dollars per month from TikTok for creating videos, the bulk of Bernard’s income is from TikTok viewers who purchase work from her website.
Leigh McClendon, an Alexandria TikTok creator, earns the majority of his six-figure income directly from TikTok and advertising partnerships on the platform.
McClendon, 28, has amassed 4.4 million followers primarily through posting humorous videos about random things said by his elementary students in the classroom. McClendon’s been so successful on TikTok that he left his Shreveport teaching job last year to pursue content creation full time.
“I get so many comments on my videos saying, ‘Man, this is the best part of my day,’” McClendon said. “And if me making a 32-second video is really that impactful for people, I love that. I love the idea that I’m doing something good for other people just by something as simple as making a video. But also, on top of that, it’s helped me financially.”
As he watched lawmakers question Chew on Thursday, McClendon couldn’t help but feel frustrated.
“In my opinion, it’s a bunch of old heads that don’t really know what they’re talking about,” McClendon said. “It seems like most of the people in that meeting were just people trying to act like experts about something they don’t understand.”
Alex Robinson, a New Orleans guide, has been transitioning into full-time content creation this year.
Robinson, 28, first began using TikTok during the pandemic. She was one of the first New Orleans users to create videos about where to go, what to do and what to eat in the city.
“It wasn’t saturated yet like YouTube or Instagram was,” Robinson said. “People were searching, and I was consistently popping up.”
She now has 78,000 followers on TikTok and earns a five-figure income through video views and brand partnerships.
Her Instagram account, which she developed for more than 10 years, has just 11,000 followers. Still, Robinson is reminding her TikTok viewers to follow her Instagram account in case TikTok is banned.
Robinson also earns income through renting a room in her house to tourists and working as the New Orleans community manager for True Local Labs, a job she got because of her TikTok following.
Major U.S. metros like New York City, Los Angeles and Atlanta have large creator markets where people are earning full-time incomes through working with local and national brands. That’s just starting to happen in New Orleans, according to Robinson.
“We’re seeing a lot more brands willing to pay us instead of just exchanging or gifting or something like that,” Robinson said.
She would hate to see a ban undo all that work. “As soon as we’re getting recognized for great content creators in New Orleans and being seen as a good market for it, it could possibly be getting taken away.”
McClendon said he doesn’t think the social media platform will actually get banned, but when the same topic came up years ago under former President Donald Trump’s administration, the advice to TikTok creators was to diversify. McClendon did, gaining 900,000 followers on Facebook, 420,000 on Instagram and 200,000 on YouTube.
Still, TikTok is by far his favorite platform to use, and it’s the most lucrative.
“Almost 5 million people enjoy watching my stuff,” McClendon said. “It’s kind of sad to know that if it does get banned, they might not know where to watch my stuff. It’s just a weird time.”
Bernard has been bracing for the possibility of a TikTok ban by selling her art more regularly in person at markets and festivals. She’s also marketing herself more in person through offering free workshops, such as one on Sunday she’s teaching in New Orleans on how to create murals.
“It’s something I’ve been doing to protect myself in case everything blows up,” Bernard said.