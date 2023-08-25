Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisiana residents to be vigilant in following a strict burn ban as wildfires burn across the state.
“Nobody alive in Louisiana has ever seen seen these conditions,” Edwards said Friday afternoon after assessing wildfire damage in Beauregard Parish.
“The big message at the moment is it is not contained,” Edwards said, “this is not just one fire, we have fires all over the state of Louisiana.”
Edwards, Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford, arrived at Singer High School about 2 p.m. to provide an update on state's largest fire. Named after a hunting camp where officials believe the fire originated, the Tiger Island Fire has burned about 20,000 acres.
The fire crept northward Thursday night toward the small towns of Junction and Evans and prompting an emergency evacuation of the entire town of Merryville. At one point, fires reached as close at 3,500 feet away from the town, Herford said.
The fire spread quickly Thursday night with the help of 40 mile-per-hour winds caused by thunderstorm, Edwards said.
While there have been no fatalities, injuries or homes destroyed as of Friday afternoon, officials said the fire was only 50% contained.
A new burn ban was issued Friday by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
Louisiana has been under a statewide burn ban since Sept. 7; the new order removes any exceptions such as agricultural field burning.
Edwards said most of Louisiana is under most severe form of drought designation and most of the state was also under a red flag warning, which means fires can start and spread quickly.
“There is no legal burning in that state of Louisiana for any purpose right now,” Edwards said. “You should not be lighting a barbecue grill outside anywhere in the state of Louisiana…We only have so many resources to allocate to fires.”
In the month of August alone, Louisiana has seen more than 441 wildfires that have burned over 30,000 acres. New fires appear miles away from one another are caused by embers that can be carried 20 or miles away by the wind, Strain said.
Authorities urged residents to take evacuation orders seriously.
“If we issue those orders, we need you to comply, we need you to pack up to go," Herford said.
The Merryville evacuation order was still in place Friday morning, along with a mandatory evacuation of areas surrounding Singer. The town of Evans, located between the Texas state line and Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area in Vernon Parish has also been under mandatory evacuation orders since Thursday night.
William Roseberry arrived at First United Methodist Church in downtown DeRidder late afternoon on Thursday with his wife. "I didn't want to go," Roseberry said. But when first responders drove by their Merryville home, evacuation orders blasting from loudspeakers, he and his wife decided it was time to leave.
Friday morning, the two seniors were still at the shelter, waiting for their medication to be picked up from a nearby store — they left everything behind. "I'm just praying that this don't come to my house," Roseberry said. "Cause the fire's just down the road."
Getting the mostly elderly evacuees the medication they need has been the main concern at the shelter Friday morning, said Joe Norton, who has been leading the response for the Red Cross at the church, which has been designated as the main shelter for evacuees.
"They were basically told to leave and not try to get anything, and they did," Norton said. "We're just trying to get that a little more settled, give people some sense of comfort."
Thursday night was hectic, Norton said. "A lot of them were, and still are, concerned, obviously, about their homes." While the situation briefly quieted down overnight in the Merryville area, with no structures reported burned as of Friday morning, things have since taken a turn for the worse.
Along with the church, the Beauregard Parish Arena, a 163,040 sq. ft. rodeo arena with stalls and pens for lifestock has become a hub of the emergency response. Hundreds of animals — goats, cattle, horses and some small pets —have been evacuated to the facility just outside of DeRidder.
But the fire isn't far. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from behind the pines in several directions. Watching the smoke from the sandy parking lot, facilities manager BJ Warden ordered staff to get the water ready in case the grassy area surrounding the buildings has to be sprayed.
Still, Warden, who has been sneaking in minutes, rarely hours, of sleep at his office inside the arena at a time, projects confidence that the livestock and volunteers gathered there aren't at risk. "It might get a little hot," Warden, equipped with a healthy dose of gallows humor, said.
Edwards said the area is expecting rain Tuesday but said that it will most likely not be enough to put the fires out.
“This is unprecedented, we’ve never had to fight this many fires simultaneously and for this duration and intensity,” Strain said.
“This is probably the most intense drought that we have seen in generations," he said.
“A lot of these fires we are fighting today is because someone lit a match to burn a brush pile,” Strain said, “its got to stop. We are concerned about the depletion of assets. We’re not going to let that happen.”
“I’ve been with the department for 32 years and I’ve never seen a fire anything like this,” Herford said.