John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
As he read about the 23-year-old woman left without a husband and their 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old son left without a father, Achee decided he was in a position to do something about it. Achee immediately created a Facebook group called Citizens Against Agricultural Field Burning, and he's planning to create a nonprofit organization in the new year that's dedicated to protecting the public and promoting alternatives to field burning that work for farmers.
"I ask a simple yet very direct question: How many deaths will it take for our legislators to realize the seriousness and urgency of this issue and enact real change?" Achee said.
His father, John "Johnny" Achee Sr., died instantly in a Nov. 1, 2008, crash involving seven vehicles on La. 308 in Napoleonville that police said was caused by a combination of smoke from burning cane fields and morning fog. The elder Achee, who was 48, rear-ended a pileup of five vehicles on the highway around 7:30 a.m. that day due to a low visibility of about 2 feet. His vehicle was then struck from behind by a dump truck. In addition to the fatality, at least five people were hospitalized as a result of the series of crashes.
"What's so ironic about Daddy's death is that Daddy was actually working on different alternatives to burning sugar cane," Achee said. "He was coming up with different ways other than burning it like bailing it and using it to make electricity."
The younger Achee, 45, of Labadieville, said he was inspired to start the Facebook group and nonprofit after reading an Advocate story earlier this month about the practice of agricultural field burning in Louisiana and a series of crashes in Vermilion Parish that claimed the life of 26-year-old Erin Mathew LaPoint.
LaPoint, an Abbeville police officer and Lake Arthur resident, was killed in the Oct. 6 crash on La. 14 in Kaplan when his car was crushed between a tanker and a pick-up truck. State Police attributed the crash to low visibility from heavy smoke emanating from a nearby rice field burn. It was the third crash to happen on that stretch of the highway that afternoon.
"When I saw that story, it just kind of brought all that stuff back up," Achee said. "Just imagine what it's like to come home every day to a 2-year-old who is asking when Daddy is coming home. Sometimes it takes something like this to make people finally realize they need to do something different. I don't want to see another family have to go through that."
The practice of burning fields is commonplace in Louisiana and is especially prevalent among sugar cane farmers.
Farmers generally oppose alternatives to field burning because it is more expensive and time-consuming. It costs virtually nothing to light agricultural waste on fire, but it takes time and money to invest in the machinery and workers required for alternatives, such as shredding and sweeping debris into the middle of field rows.
Citizens often criticize field burning because of associated vehicle crashes, problems for those who suffer from respiratory conditions such as asthma and the impact on the environment at large.
Achee said he is hoping to organize citizens, push back against farming lobbyists and promote legislation that protects Louisiana residents, but he also wants to work with farmers to find solutions that work for everyone.
"This reignited a passion in me. This burning is just an outdated method," Achee said.
"We want to raise money and bring awareness to some alternatives. We really want to promote a cost-efficient alternative that works for farmers."