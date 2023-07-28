As extreme heat lingers over much of the South, its effect is showing up on Louisiana roadways.
Most of June saw record-setting heat. And the coming week is expected to bring a string of three-digit temperatures across most of the state, with heat indexes over 110 degrees.
Louisiana's long-suffering roadways are beginning to buckle under the heat. While the phenomenon, which has been seen across the United States this summer, is alarming, experts say it's to be expected.
It is part of the life cycle of an aging roadway, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Deidra Druilhet said.
“This is something that we see every year, that is just part of aging infrastructure,” Druilhet said. “The most recent road buckling that we’ve seen has occurred in some of your higher-profile locations. That’s why people are like, 'What's going on?' ”
It’s simple, Druilhet said, heat makes things expand.
While a traditionally laid blacktop road is one long strip of asphalt that can expand more easily, roads such as Johnston Street in Lafayette are concrete roads with asphalt laid on top. Those roads are poured in sections and connected through joints, she said. If it gets too hot for prolonged periods, those sections can expand and push themselves upward.
That's what happened in mid-June when two lanes of southbound Johnston Street became impassable and had to be closed for repairs.
Interstate 10 near Sorrento in Ascension Parish succumbed to heat in late June, along with North Range Avenue in Denham Springs. Also Florida Boulevard near Oak Villa and Airline Highway in Baton Rouge experienced road buckling in mid-July.
“This isn’t a particular issue that happens in Louisiana, we see this occurring in every state throughout the U.S.,” Druilhet said.
In Houston, there were 10 instances within two weeks of roadways buckling in June. The biggest instances being along State Highway 6 near the southeastern part of Houston and westbound frontage road along Interstate 10 in northern Houston.
"We have hot summers in Houston, but I don't remember seeing these in the past during your normal summers," Danny Perez, a spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation, recently told Houston Public Media.
While excessive heat and age factor into road buckling, it can also be exacerbated by debris or moisture finding its way into joints, which gives sections of the roadway less room to expand, Druilhet said. For example, rainy weather precedes extreme heat. Debris includes everyday road gunk, such as rocks, dirt and foliage.
The biggest problem with road buckling is that there's no way to predict when or where it will happen. The only thing road crews can do is stay prepared during hotter months and respond swiftly. Buckling can pose a major safety hazard to drivers, and can even send cars airborne in extreme instances.
“We can’t see what's happening underneath. That's why we never really know exactly when the road buckling will take place,” Druilhet said, “we try to be as proactive as possible, (road buckling) is one of those situations where we just need to be prepared.”
The repairs can be made relatively quickly, Druilhet said. When Johnston Street buckled last month, LaDOTD crews arrived the same night — a Thursday — to mark off and clear the damaged road. By the end of the weekend, the road had been repaired.
When Abbeville’s La. 14 buckled July 13, road crews worked into the night and it reopened the following day.