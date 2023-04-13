The Boston Marathon is an iconic race during the springtime and this year it is going to have a little bit of a Cajun kick to it.
Hunter Thibeaux is one of nine Louisiana runners who qualified to run in the Boston Marathon on Monday, and he said being able to represent Louisiana this way is very special to him.
“Last year, I wore a shirt that said Cajun across the chest because most people recognize us as Ragin' Cajuns because of our football team but I wanted to represent the larger population of us as Cajuns,” Thibeaux said. “I had half the crowd yelling ‘Go Ragin' Cajuns’ and the other half yelling ‘Go Cajun!’ and it was really cool to represent home that way.”
This will be Thibeaux’s second year running the marathon and he almost did not run again this year. But seeing that he met the qualifications to run again this year and since last year’s marathon was so fun he decided to lace up his running shoes again this year.
To qualify for the Boston Marathon runners have to compete in local marathons and finish within a certain time frame based on their age. In his case, the 47-year-old had to finish the race in three hours and 20 minutes or less and Thibeaux did that with ease.
“I was only going to run last year only because once you do something once that initial excitement is gone sometimes,” Thibeaux said. “But when I saw I still qualified to be a part of it and how much fun I had last year I decided to go again and i was wrong because my excitement returned and I am ready to get back out there.”
Other area runners scheduled to run in Monday’s race include Lafayette’s Michael Alexander and Breaux Bridge’s Jordan Templet, as well as Daniel Cadona, Courtney Cobb, Ella Frantzen, Sean Gossen, Ashley Martin, John Martin and Mark St. Cyr.
The oldest marathon in the United States, the Boston Marathon held its first race in 1897 with 18 entrants. This year, about 30,000 runners are expected to participate.
Some of the world's top distance runners compete in Boston every year, and it is among the six World Marathon Majors. The other “majors” are run in London, Berlin, Tokyo, Chicago and New York City.
As part of his training, Thibeaux he has been using the Louisiana heat to his advantage. Boston is set to have temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the marathon and Thibeaux said training in Louisiana humidity helps once he starts running in Boston.
“It is like night and day between the two and their conditions when I get about to the halfway mark in the race in Boston I have a good bit of sweat on my T-shirt but it is not too crazy. But running in Louisiana, five minutes in my shirt is drenched,” Thibeaux said.
Thibeaux has also found ways to make his training fun so he stays focused on his goal.
“I like to train with a variety of runs but I also mix in a little bit of cycling and some weight lifting,” Thibeaux said. “It gives me something different to do and it does not stress out my body doing the same thing over and over and I get a little bit of variety to make it fun.”
Thibeaux will be traveling to Boston with his wife, daughter and father. After the race they plan to take in a Boston Red Sox game and create memories that will last a lifetime.
“Last year I just went with my wife and daughter and it was a blast so this year having my dad there will be really special,” Thibeaux said.